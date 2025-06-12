ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: American League-Leading Detroit Tigers to Host Minnesota Twins on June 29

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule. On June 29, the American League-leading Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers and Twins are currently in first place and second place, respectively, in the American League Central.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action with analyst Eduardo Pérez, analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One is available live on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show, starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

On deck : the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 15 – at 7 p.m. For more information on the Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.