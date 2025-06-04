ESPN to Deliver 40 AUSL Games This Summer Across ESPN2 & ESPNU

ESPN’s coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Talons at Bandits at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

12 hours ago
  • 40 AUSL games airing on ESPN2 and ESPNU, including full coverage of the AUSL Championship and All-Star Cup
  • Star-studded rosters feature 50 NCAA All-Americans and players from each of the past 11 NCAA championship teams
  • Season opens June 10 on ESPN2; All-Star Cup begins August 2

This summer, ESPN will spotlight the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), airing 40 games across ESPN2 and ESPNU. As the latest evolution in professional women’s sports, the AUSL brings together world-class talent, a city-touring format, and the backing of Major League Baseball—all designed to elevate the sport of softball and its athletes.

The 2025 AUSL campaign features four teams—Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts—competing in a 24-game regular season, followed by a three-game championship series and a dynamic, points-based All-Star Cup. ESPN’s coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Talons at Bandits at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

AUSL on ESPN Schedule Highlights:

  • Regular Season Coverage – 18 matchups throughout the summer on ESPN2 and ESPNU
  • AUSL Championship – Best-of-three series set for July 26–28, airing live on ESPN2
  • All-Star Cup – 21 additional games from August 2–31, available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+

Talent on Display:
Across its rosters, the AUSL boasts:

  • 50 NCAA All-Americans
  • Athletes from each of the last 11 NCAA title-winning teams
  • 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Bri Ellis
  • Other headliners include Lexi Kilfoyl, Skylar Wallace, Montana Fouts, Rachel Garcia, Tiare Jennings, Maya Brady, and Odicci Alexander

ESPN Broadcast Team:
Lead analyst Amanda Scarborough is joined by Danielle Lawrie, Jessica Mendoza, Natasha Watley, and Kenzie Fowler. Eric Collins, Chuckie Kempf, and Mark Neely will provide play-by-play, with Savanna Collins reporting from the field. All telecasts are produced by Athletes Unlimited.

AUSL REGULAR SEASON & CHAMPIONSHIP (June 10-July 28)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Tue, Jun 10 8 p.m. Talons at Bandits ESPN2
Thu, Jun 12 7 p.m. Volts at Bandits ESPN2
Sat, Jun 14 12 p.m. Volts at Bandits ESPNU
Wed, Jun 18 7 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPNU
Fri, Jun 20 7 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU
Sat, Jun 21 5 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU
Sun, Jun 22 7 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU
Mon, Jul 7 7 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPN2
Tue, Jul 8 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU
Fri, Jul 11 7 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPNU
Sun, Jul 13 1 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPN2
Wed, Jul 16 7 p.m. Blaze at Talons ESPNU
Thu, Jul 17 7 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPN2
Fri, Jul 18 8 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPNU
Tue, Jul 22 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU
Wed, Jul 23 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU
Sat, Jul 26 5 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 1 ESPN2
Sun, Jul 27 4 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 2 ESPN2
Mon, Jul 28 7 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 3 (if needed) ESPN2

AUSL ALL-STAR CUP (August 2-31)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sat, Aug 2 2 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 1 ESPN2
4:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 2 ESPN2
Sun, Aug 3 1 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 3 ESPNU
Mon, Aug 4 6:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 4 ESPN+
Wed, Aug 6 4 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 5 ESPN2
7 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 6 ESPN2
Tue, Aug 19 8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 7 ESPN2
Wed, Aug 20 10 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 8 ESPN2
Thu, Aug 21 7 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 9 ESPNU
Sun, Aug 24 3 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 10 ESPNU
5:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 11 ESPN+
Mon, Aug 25 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 12 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 13 ESPNU
Tue, Aug 26 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 14 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 15 ESPNU
Fri, Aug 29 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 16 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 17 ESPN+
Sat, Aug 30 4 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 18 ESPN+
6:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 19 ESPN+
Sun, Aug 31 2:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 20 ESPN+
5 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 21 ESPNU

