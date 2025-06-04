ESPN to Deliver 40 AUSL Games This Summer Across ESPN2 & ESPNU

40 AUSL games airing on ESPN2 and ESPNU, including full coverage of the AUSL Championship and All-Star Cup

Star-studded rosters feature 50 NCAA All-Americans and players from each of the past 11 NCAA championship teams

Season opens June 10 on ESPN2; All-Star Cup begins August 2

This summer, ESPN will spotlight the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), airing 40 games across ESPN2 and ESPNU. As the latest evolution in professional women’s sports, the AUSL brings together world-class talent, a city-touring format, and the backing of Major League Baseball—all designed to elevate the sport of softball and its athletes.

The 2025 AUSL campaign features four teams—Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts—competing in a 24-game regular season, followed by a three-game championship series and a dynamic, points-based All-Star Cup. ESPN’s coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Talons at Bandits at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

AUSL on ESPN Schedule Highlights:

Regular Season Coverage – 18 matchups throughout the summer on ESPN2 and ESPNU

– 18 matchups throughout the summer on ESPN2 and ESPNU AUSL Championship – Best-of-three series set for July 26–28, airing live on ESPN2

– Best-of-three series set for July 26–28, airing live on ESPN2 All-Star Cup – 21 additional games from August 2–31, available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+

Talent on Display:

Across its rosters, the AUSL boasts:

50 NCAA All-Americans

Athletes from each of the last 11 NCAA title-winning teams

2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Bri Ellis

Other headliners include Lexi Kilfoyl, Skylar Wallace, Montana Fouts, Rachel Garcia, Tiare Jennings, Maya Brady, and Odicci Alexander

ESPN Broadcast Team:

Lead analyst Amanda Scarborough is joined by Danielle Lawrie, Jessica Mendoza, Natasha Watley, and Kenzie Fowler. Eric Collins, Chuckie Kempf, and Mark Neely will provide play-by-play, with Savanna Collins reporting from the field. All telecasts are produced by Athletes Unlimited.

AUSL REGULAR SEASON & CHAMPIONSHIP (June 10-July 28)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Jun 10 8 p.m. Talons at Bandits ESPN2 Thu, Jun 12 7 p.m. Volts at Bandits ESPN2 Sat, Jun 14 12 p.m. Volts at Bandits ESPNU Wed, Jun 18 7 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPNU Fri, Jun 20 7 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU Sat, Jun 21 5 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU Sun, Jun 22 7 p.m. Talons at Volts ESPNU Mon, Jul 7 7 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPN2 Tue, Jul 8 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU Fri, Jul 11 7 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPNU Sun, Jul 13 1 p.m. Bandits at Talons ESPN2 Wed, Jul 16 7 p.m. Blaze at Talons ESPNU Thu, Jul 17 7 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPN2 Fri, Jul 18 8 p.m. Bandits at Volts ESPNU Tue, Jul 22 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU Wed, Jul 23 7 p.m. Volts at Talons ESPNU Sat, Jul 26 5 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 1 ESPN2 Sun, Jul 27 4 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 2 ESPN2 Mon, Jul 28 7 p.m. AUSL Championship Game 3 (if needed) ESPN2

AUSL ALL-STAR CUP (August 2-31)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Aug 2 2 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 1 ESPN2 4:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 2 ESPN2 Sun, Aug 3 1 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 3 ESPNU Mon, Aug 4 6:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 4 ESPN+ Wed, Aug 6 4 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 5 ESPN2 7 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 6 ESPN2 Tue, Aug 19 8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 7 ESPN2 Wed, Aug 20 10 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 8 ESPN2 Thu, Aug 21 7 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 9 ESPNU Sun, Aug 24 3 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 10 ESPNU 5:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 11 ESPN+ Mon, Aug 25 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 12 ESPNU 8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 13 ESPNU Tue, Aug 26 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 14 ESPNU 8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 15 ESPNU Fri, Aug 29 6 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 16 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 17 ESPN+ Sat, Aug 30 4 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 18 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 19 ESPN+ Sun, Aug 31 2:30 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 20 ESPN+ 5 p.m. All-Star Cup Game 21 ESPNU

