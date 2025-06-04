ESPN to Deliver 40 AUSL Games This Summer Across ESPN2 & ESPNU
ESPN’s coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Talons at Bandits at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- 40 AUSL games airing on ESPN2 and ESPNU, including full coverage of the AUSL Championship and All-Star Cup
- Star-studded rosters feature 50 NCAA All-Americans and players from each of the past 11 NCAA championship teams
- Season opens June 10 on ESPN2; All-Star Cup begins August 2
This summer, ESPN will spotlight the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), airing 40 games across ESPN2 and ESPNU. As the latest evolution in professional women’s sports, the AUSL brings together world-class talent, a city-touring format, and the backing of Major League Baseball—all designed to elevate the sport of softball and its athletes.
The 2025 AUSL campaign features four teams—Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts—competing in a 24-game regular season, followed by a three-game championship series and a dynamic, points-based All-Star Cup. ESPN’s coverage begins Monday, June 10, with Talons at Bandits at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
AUSL on ESPN Schedule Highlights:
- Regular Season Coverage – 18 matchups throughout the summer on ESPN2 and ESPNU
- AUSL Championship – Best-of-three series set for July 26–28, airing live on ESPN2
- All-Star Cup – 21 additional games from August 2–31, available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+
Talent on Display:
Across its rosters, the AUSL boasts:
- 50 NCAA All-Americans
- Athletes from each of the last 11 NCAA title-winning teams
- 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Bri Ellis
- Other headliners include Lexi Kilfoyl, Skylar Wallace, Montana Fouts, Rachel Garcia, Tiare Jennings, Maya Brady, and Odicci Alexander
ESPN Broadcast Team:
Lead analyst Amanda Scarborough is joined by Danielle Lawrie, Jessica Mendoza, Natasha Watley, and Kenzie Fowler. Eric Collins, Chuckie Kempf, and Mark Neely will provide play-by-play, with Savanna Collins reporting from the field. All telecasts are produced by Athletes Unlimited.
AUSL REGULAR SEASON & CHAMPIONSHIP (June 10-July 28)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Jun 10
|8 p.m.
|Talons at Bandits
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jun 12
|7 p.m.
|Volts at Bandits
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jun 14
|12 p.m.
|Volts at Bandits
|ESPNU
|Wed, Jun 18
|7 p.m.
|Bandits at Talons
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jun 20
|7 p.m.
|Talons at Volts
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jun 21
|5 p.m.
|Talons at Volts
|ESPNU
|Sun, Jun 22
|7 p.m.
|Talons at Volts
|ESPNU
|Mon, Jul 7
|7 p.m.
|Bandits at Volts
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jul 8
|7 p.m.
|Volts at Talons
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jul 11
|7 p.m.
|Bandits at Talons
|ESPNU
|Sun, Jul 13
|1 p.m.
|Bandits at Talons
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jul 16
|7 p.m.
|Blaze at Talons
|ESPNU
|Thu, Jul 17
|7 p.m.
|Bandits at Volts
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 18
|8 p.m.
|Bandits at Volts
|ESPNU
|Tue, Jul 22
|7 p.m.
|Volts at Talons
|ESPNU
|Wed, Jul 23
|7 p.m.
|Volts at Talons
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jul 26
|5 p.m.
|AUSL Championship Game 1
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jul 27
|4 p.m.
|AUSL Championship Game 2
|ESPN2
|Mon, Jul 28
|7 p.m.
|AUSL Championship Game 3 (if needed)
|ESPN2
AUSL ALL-STAR CUP (August 2-31)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Aug 2
|2 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 1
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 3
|1 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 3
|ESPNU
|Mon, Aug 4
|6:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 4
|ESPN+
|Wed, Aug 6
|4 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 5
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 6
|ESPN2
|Tue, Aug 19
|8:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 7
|ESPN2
|Wed, Aug 20
|10 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 8
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 21
|7 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 9
|ESPNU
|Sun, Aug 24
|3 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 10
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 11
|ESPN+
|Mon, Aug 25
|6 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 12
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 13
|ESPNU
|Tue, Aug 26
|6 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 14
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 15
|ESPNU
|Fri, Aug 29
|6 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 16
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 17
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 30
|4 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 18
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 19
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 31
|2:30 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 20
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|All-Star Cup Game 21
|ESPNU
