ESPN to Nationally Broadcast First Round of 2025 MLB Draft and MLB All-Star Selection Shows

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will nationally broadcast the 2025 MLB Draft – the first round as well as compensation picks prior to the second round – on Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m. ET. The 2025 MLB Draft emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy, adjacent to Truist Park – home of the Atlanta Braves. ESPN began broadcasting the first round of the MLB Draft in 2020.

Veteran ESPN MLB voice Karl Ravech will host ESPN’s coverage of the event. Ravech will be joined by ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel and analysts Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and Xavier Scruggs.

ESPN will also exclusively broadcast MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. when the All-Star starters from the American League and National League will be announced. Additionally, the MLB All-Star Selection Show will air Sunday, July 6, at 5 p.m. on ESPN ahead of Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. and Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. The remaining 2025 MLB All-Stars will be announced on the MLB All-Star Selection Show.

ESPN’s presentation of the 2025 MLB Draft is part of its in-depth 2025 MLB All-Star coverage, which includes the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, at 8 p.m. and the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN Radio.

