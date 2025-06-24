ESPN Wimbledon Campaign “Quiet Please” Captures Elegance and Energy of One of Tennis’ Most Prestigious Grand Slams

Wimbledon is widely considered one of the most prestigious of all tennis Grand Slams, known for its storied grounds, rich traditions, and unique idiosyncrasies. During the tournament, the atmosphere inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club feels larger than life, punctuated by the iconic call of “quiet please” from umpires to hush the crowd. This backdrop sets the stage for ESPN’s newest installment of its “Quiet Please” marketing campaign, which highlights the striking contrast between Wimbledon’s timeless elegance and the high energy play on the court.

This year’s campaign draws inspiration from American filmmaker Wes Anderson, embracing his signature use of symmetry, meticulously curated color palettes, and precise, purposeful composition. The typography is minimal yet deliberate, woven seamlessly into the visual storytelling.

“This year’s Wimbledon campaign beautifully elevates the sport’s rising stars and compelling narratives through a powerful and cinematic thematic,” said Rachel Epstein, Vice President, Live Sports & Audience Expansion at ESPN. “It’s a fresh and distinctive approach that not only captures the elegance and intensity of the tournament, but also underscores the depth of our coverage from day one through the finals.”

The creative is set to the energetic track “Take Me Out” by Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand.

Featured tennis stars include 2025 French Open champions Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Madison Keys, Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Frances Tiafoe.

The campaign began June 23 across ESPN platforms.

ESPN has televised Wimbledon since 2003, with exclusivity in the U.S. since 2012. This year, from June 30 through July 13, ESPN will offer “first ball to last ball coverage” across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, totaling more than 250 hours of live coverage with every match on every court streaming live on ESPN+.

For the first time, all Disney+ subscribers can watch Day 1 tournament action directly within the Disney+ app. In addition, the entire tournament will stream on Disney+ for all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle subscribers.