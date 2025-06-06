ESPN’s Get Up, First Take & UnSportsmanLike Moving to New Home at 7 Hudson Square in New York City

ESPN’s signature morning shows Get Up and First Take are on the move. Beginning June 9, Get Up will produce its show from ESPN’s new offices at 7 Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan, followed by First Take making the transition June 23. ESPN Radio’s signature morning show ‘UnSportsmanLike’ with Chris Canty, Evan Cohen & Michelle Smallmon will also be making the move June 23.

The move marks a new chapter for all shows, which have called ESPN’s Seaport Studios home since the studios opened in Spring 2018. Or in UnSportsmanLike’s case, since the show began in September 2023.

7 Hudson Square, ESPN’s new New York headquarters, offers cutting-edge production capabilities, upgraded technology designed to support dynamic live programming, and creates synergies across The Walt Disney Company.

“We are ready for Get Up, First Take and UnSportsmanLike to enter their 7 Hudson Square era,” said Burke Magnus, President, Content at ESPN. “The space has the energy to match the bold conversations and big personalities our fans love.”

Marcus and Markieff Morris, Jay Williams, Dan Orlovsky, Damien Woody, and Peter Schrager will all be in the studio, alongside host Mike Greenberg, for Get Up’s Monday show, the first at 7 Hudson Square.

Located in the Hudson Square area just west of SoHo, 7 Hudson Square is a modern media hub designed to foster creativity and collaboration across ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s New York-based teams. It is also home to shows LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The View, Tamron Hall, ABC News, and more.

The building opened for its employees in Fall 2024.