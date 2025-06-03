ESPN’s Most-Watched Season of Sunday Night Baseball in Eight Years

Largest Sunday Night Baseball Audience in Seven Years for New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Rematch

Average Audience –2,729,000 Viewers; Peak Audience –3,085,000 Viewers

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One is generating its most-watched season in eight years, since 2017, according to Nielsen. The franchise is averaging 1,719,000 viewers, up 16 percent from 2024. It is also up six percent from last year in the P18-49 demographic.

The June 1 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One was the most-watched in seven years, since August 2018. The New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series rematch averaged 2,729,000 viewers and peaked with 3,085,000 viewers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game broadcast was up 65 percent from last year’s comparable game and up 81 percent from the 2024 Sunday Night Baseball full season average.

It marks the second time in three weeks that an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game has generated its largest audience since 2018. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One continues June 8 when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

