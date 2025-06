ESPN’s Most-Watched Season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One in Eight Years

ESPN is generating its largest Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One audience in eight years, since 2017, according to Nielsen. Through 11 games, Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,749,000 million viewers, up 12 percent from last year.

ESPN’s coverage of the Boston Red Sox victory over the New York Yankees on the June 8 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One averaged nearly two million viewers (1,919,000). The audience peaked with 2,236,000 viewers between 7:45-8 p.m. ET. Viewership for the Red Sox vs. Yankees game broadcast was up 28 percent from last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average.

On deck: Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One continues on Father’s Day, June 15, when the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

