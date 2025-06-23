Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 on ABC and ESPN+ is Most-Watched NBA Finals Game in Six Years

Viewership for 2025 NBA Playoffs Across ESPN and ABC Up 10 Percent from Last Year

ABC’s presentation of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 7 Championship victory over the Indiana Pacers is the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years, since 2019, according to preliminary data from Nielsen. The winner-take-all Game 7 averaged 16,353,000 viewers and peaked with 19,281,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET across ABC and ESPN+.

The seven-game series averaged 10,266,000 viewers and delivered the seven most-watched broadcasts on all of television since the first week of May. The audience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs across ESPN and ABC – 34 games – averaged 6,118,000 viewers, up 10 percent from 2024.

The final viewership from Nielsen will be available on Tuesday, June 24. ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA continues Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26, with the 2025 NBA Draft Presented by State Farm. For coverage details, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

