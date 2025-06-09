Joe Hand Promotions and ESPN Announce Multi-Year Extension to Deliver Year-Round Live Sports to Commercial Venues

Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports television to commercial establishments, and ESPN jointly today announced a multi-year extension of their agreement for ESPN+ for Business, enlisting JHP to continue to provide an unparalleled lineup of live sports programming to bars, restaurants, casinos, and other commercial venues nationwide.

This renewed agreement covers seven (7) exclusive sports channels across the ESPN+ for Business platform and delivers year-round programming, including an average of nearly 200 live, *exclusive events per month—totaling more than 2,200 events annually.

*Games and live events not otherwise available nationally or in market.

“Since launching this service in March 2021, we’ve continually raised the bar for what businesses can offer their sports-loving patrons,” said Joe Hand III, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “This agreement ensures our hospitality customers have access to the largest multi-sport premium content package in the commercial marketplace today—making their venues the go-to spot for sports fans. We want to thank the team at ESPN for being great partners and for providing valuable content day-in, day-out to our customers.”

ESPN+ for Business programming highlights Include:

More than 400 college basketball games in 2024, featuring as many as 200 ranked teams across Big 12, SEC and all conferences.

At least 125 college football matchups featuring many nationally ranked teams from powerhouse conferences including Big 12, SEC, and American Athletic Conference.

Elite international soccer including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Copa del Rey.

30+ PGA TOUR LIVE weekends annually.

UFC Fight Nights.

More than 50 exclusive NHL games.

Live court feeds from Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Broad college sports coverage: soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, field hockey, and gymnastics.

The comprehensive content offering not only covers prime-time and weekend viewing but also delivers value throughout the day—giving business owners a competitive edge in driving traffic across multiple dayparts.

To make it easier for fans to find the action, JHP’s proprietary bar finder tool, OnTap Sports (available at https://www.ontapsports.live) allows users to search for licensed venues by event and location—ensuring fans never miss a moment.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s largest and most experienced premier distributor of pay-per-view and premium live sports content to commercial establishments. For over 50 years, the company has helped businesses turn sports fans into loyal patrons through high-impact viewing experiences.