Nominees Announced for The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing Wednesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Live on ABC and Streaming Live on ESPN+

WHAT: ESPN announced the nominees for The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, hosted by Shane Gillis, and fan voting is now open. WHERE: A list of The 2025 ESPYS nominees is avail able here and fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS . More information is available in the complete 2025 ESPYS Media Kit. WHEN: Voting is now underway and all categories will close at 5 p.m. ET on July 16, just prior to the start of The 2025 ESPYS .

THE 2025 ESPYS NOMINEE FACTS AND FIGURES:

Top nominees include: Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ilona Maher and Alexander Ovechkin

First time nominees include: Josh Allen, Freddie Freeman, Tyrese Haliburton, Ilona Maher, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Paul Skenes and Gabby Thomas

Josh Allen is nominated for “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports” – if he wins, it would mark the fourth time in the last five years that a quarterback has won the title. Patrick Mahomes won in 2024 and 2023 and Tom Brady in 2021.

Nominated for “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is only the fourth player in NBA history to win a Scoring Title, MVP, and NBA Championship in the same season, joining Michael Jordan, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

Two women’s college teams will face off for the title of “Best Team” – North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse, who recently completed an undefeated national championship-winning season, and University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball, who recently won its 12th national championship.

A’ja Wilson will seek her second win for “Best Athlete – Women’s Sports” to become the sixth athlete to win multiple times, joining Mia Hamm, Annika Sörenstam, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey.

Cooper Flagg, who led Duke to the Final Four while leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, is nominated for “Best Breakthrough Athlete” and would be the first men’s college basketball player to win the category.

Hosted by Shane Gillis, The 2025 ESPYS will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+. The ESPYS will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The star-studded ceremony will relive the best moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete – Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

Per tradition, The 2025 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service. Honorees for each of these awards will be announced in the coming weeks. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

Any media interested in applying for credentials for The 2025 ESPYS can apply here.

– 30 –

Media Contacts

Garrett Cowan | garrett.cowan@espn.com

Jay Jay Nesheim | jayjay.nesheim@espn.com