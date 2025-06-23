SEC Squads Take the Remote for SEC Network Takeover, June 28-July 13
For the 11th consecutive summer, the SEC Network Takeover returns to the airways of SEC Network to present all 16 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming.
Beginning Saturday, June 28, each school takes center stage as they team up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with the greatest moments from the past year, including NCAA Championships, SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.
Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:
2025 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE
|Date
|School
|Select Programming Highlights
|Air Time (ET)
|Sat, Jun 28
|Alabama
|Softball win over No. 2 Oklahoma
|5 p.m.
|Football win over No. 2 Georgia
|9 p.m.
|Sun, Jun 29
|Arkansas
|NCAA Baseball Super Regional win over No. 14 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|Gymnastics win over Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|Mon, Jun 30
|Auburn
|Men’s Basketball win over. No. 17 Kentucky
|Noon
|Softball win over No. 11 South Carolina
|5 p.m.
|Tue, Jul 1
|Florida
|2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
|8 p.m.
|Softball win over No. 1 Oklahoma
|10 p.m.
|Wed, Jul 2
|Georgia
|2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship
|9:30 a.m.
|Men’s Basketball win over No. 3 Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|Thu, Jul 3
|Kentucky
|Gymnastics win over Arkansas
|8:30 a.m.
|Baseball win over No. 4 Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 4
|LSU
|SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s College World Series: Game 2 win over Coastal Carolina
|9 p.m.
|Sat, Jul 5
|Ole Miss
|NCAA Softball Super Regional win over No. 4 Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|Football win over No. 3 Georgia
|9 p.m.
|Sun, Jul 6
|Mississippi State
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Cal
|6 p.m.
|Baseball win over No. 24 Ole Miss
|8:30 p.m.
|Mon, Jul 7
|Missouri
|Volleyball win over No. 9 Texas
|2:30 p.m.
|Men’s Basketball win over No. 5 Florida
|4:30 p.m.
|Tue, Jul 8
|Oklahoma
|NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship
|7 p.m.
|Football win over No. 7 Alabama
|9 p.m.
|Wed, Jul 9
|South Carolina
|Baseball win over No. 1 LSU
|4 p.m.
|Women’s Basketball win over No. 1 Texas
|7 p.m.
|Thu, Jul 10
|Tennessee
|NCAA Women’s College World Series win over UCLA
|8 p.m.
|Men’s Basketball win over No. 6 Alabama
|10 p.m.
|Fri, Jul 11
|Texas
|NCAA Women’s College World Series win over Texas Tech
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship
|10 p.m.
|Sat, Jul 12
|Texas A&M
|Volleyball win over No. 7 Texas
|2:30 p.m.
|Football win over No. 8 LSU
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun, Jul 13
|Vanderbilt
|NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament win over No. 1 Florida State
|3 p.m.
|Football win over No. 1 Alabama
|9 p.m.
