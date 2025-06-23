SEC Squads Take the Remote for SEC Network Takeover, June 28-July 13

For the 11th consecutive summer, the SEC Network Takeover returns to the airways of SEC Network to present all 16 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming.

Beginning Saturday, June 28, each school takes center stage as they team up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with the greatest moments from the past year, including NCAA Championships, SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:

2025 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

Date School Select Programming Highlights Air Time (ET) Sat, Jun 28 Alabama Softball win over No. 2 Oklahoma 5 p.m. Football win over No. 2 Georgia 9 p.m. Sun, Jun 29 Arkansas NCAA Baseball Super Regional win over No. 14 Tennessee 4:30 p.m. Gymnastics win over Florida 7:30 p.m. Mon, Jun 30 Auburn Men’s Basketball win over. No. 17 Kentucky Noon Softball win over No. 11 South Carolina 5 p.m. Tue, Jul 1 Florida 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship 8 p.m. Softball win over No. 1 Oklahoma 10 p.m. Wed, Jul 2 Georgia 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship 9:30 a.m. Men’s Basketball win over No. 3 Florida 7:30 p.m. Thu, Jul 3 Kentucky Gymnastics win over Arkansas 8:30 a.m. Baseball win over No. 4 Tennessee 2 p.m. Fri, Jul 4 LSU SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship 7 p.m. NCAA Men’s College World Series: Game 2 win over Coastal Carolina 9 p.m. Sat, Jul 5 Ole Miss NCAA Softball Super Regional win over No. 4 Arkansas 7 p.m. Football win over No. 3 Georgia 9 p.m. Sun, Jul 6 Mississippi State NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Cal 6 p.m. Baseball win over No. 24 Ole Miss 8:30 p.m. Mon, Jul 7 Missouri Volleyball win over No. 9 Texas 2:30 p.m. Men’s Basketball win over No. 5 Florida 4:30 p.m. Tue, Jul 8 Oklahoma NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 7 p.m. Football win over No. 7 Alabama 9 p.m. Wed, Jul 9 South Carolina Baseball win over No. 1 LSU 4 p.m. Women’s Basketball win over No. 1 Texas 7 p.m. Thu, Jul 10 Tennessee NCAA Women’s College World Series win over UCLA 8 p.m. Men’s Basketball win over No. 6 Alabama 10 p.m. Fri, Jul 11 Texas NCAA Women’s College World Series win over Texas Tech 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship 10 p.m. Sat, Jul 12 Texas A&M Volleyball win over No. 7 Texas 2:30 p.m. Football win over No. 8 LSU 8:30 p.m. Sun, Jul 13 Vanderbilt NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament win over No. 1 Florida State 3 p.m. Football win over No. 1 Alabama 9 p.m.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC's 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network's digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com.