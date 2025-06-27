SEC Storied: “Wishbone” Explores How the Offense Altered the History of College Football – Debuts Thu., July 17 on SEC Network

As the college football season looms on the horizon, SEC fans can delve into the remarkable story of how the triple-option offense rescued three of college football’s biggest brand names—Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama—and fundamentally altered the sport’s history. The film – SEC Storied: “Wishbone” – directed by Chip Rives, debuts Thu., July 17 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

“When we first started the journey of Wishbone, I thought I knew it all, well most of it at least,” said Rives. “I grew up in Texas, have lived in Oklahoma and through sports osmosis, knew a great deal about Bear Bryant and Alabama. Turns out I knew very little about the Wishbone!”

It’s a tale of desperation, rivalry and friendship, and it vibrates with irony and intrigue.

In 1968, after three straight four-loss seasons, Texas head coach Darrell Royal was just desperate enough to gamble on something unproven and risky: the bold scheme invented by his offensive coordinator, Emory Bellard. Soon, the Longhorns became virtually unstoppable, winning 30 straight games and two national championships.

What happened next is the stuff of college football lore.

First Royal, a former Oklahoma quarterback, came to the rescue of his slumping alma mater, undeterred by the reality that OU is Texas’ archrival. He allowed Bellard to help counterpart Barry Switzer implement the new scheme. Unable to fathom that, especially after Switzer moved up to head coach in 1973, the Sooners would exploit the offense to power a dominant new era and eclipse the Longhorns.

Then in 1971, Royal aided his close friend, Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant, who was searching for a winning formula after consecutive five-loss seasons had the vultures circling in Tuscaloosa. The clandestine switch, unveiled in a 17-10 upset of Southern Cal, saved Bryant’s legend and became the catalyst to the winningest decade in college history up to that point.

“The Wishbone was a strategy of last resort for three of the greatest programs in college football history,” said Executive Producer Keith Dunnavant. “So, in that sense, you can feel the desperation pulsating through our story. It’s interesting to wonder what might have happened at Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama without Emory Bellard’s history-bending invention.”

The film, which follows the triple-option story to Texas A&M and Mississippi State, features interviews with Switzer, Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians, players including Ted Koy, Brian Bosworth, Spencer Tillman and Major Ogilvie, and several journalists and historians who put the offensive revolution in context.

Director Bio – Chip Rives

For the past quarter century, Chip Rives has been producing and directing award winning content for virtually every network on the dial. Beginning with ESPN’s groundbreaking documentary series, SportsCentury, to producing and directing live content for NFL Network while working with brand integration for NBC Sports’ Ironman World Championships. He’s been honored with eight Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and an NACCP award. His numerous broadcast documentary credits include ESPN 30 for 30’s Brian and Boz, and Phi Slama Jama, FOX Sports’ If You Build It, History’s Alcatraz: Search for the Truth, Discovery’s Ghosts of Bataan, MLB Network’s The 8th Wonder of the World: The Astrodome, Paramount Plus’, 1883: The Road West and History’s The 44th President: In His Own Words. He also produced and wrote the critically acclaimed independent Jazz film, Chops, and directed Travel Channel’s Strange World. His favorite project? Directing and showrunning Music Greatest Mysteries, for AXS.

Executive Producer Bio – Keith Dunnavant

Dunnavant co-directed the 2023 ESPN Films documentary “Bart Starr” for the SEC Storied series. He also directed the syndicated independent film “Three Days at Foster,” which focused on the long-overlooked athletic pioneers who shattered the color barrier at the University of Alabama. Dunnavant covered college football for “The National” and owned and operated the regional football magazine “Dunnavant’s Paydirt Illustrated.” Dunnavant, who began writing about college football as a teenage sportswriter during the wishbone years, has authored several acclaimed sports and general history books, including “The Missing Ring,” “Spy Pilot,” and definitive biographies of Paul “Bear” Bryant, Joe Montana and Bart Starr.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.