Shane Gillis to Host The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Streaming Live on ESPN+

The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by comedian, actor, and writer Shane Gillis who will bring his comedic energy to the stage as he joins a star-studded group to celebrate the most memorable moments in sports. The ESPYS will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+. The ESPYS will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

“I’m excited to be at The ESPYS this year,” said Gillis. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS,” said Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and The ESPYS Executive Producer. “We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year’s best moments in sports and are excited to see what he’ll do on stage.”

Gillis’ role as host of The ESPYS comes in the midst of his international stand-up tour spanning nearly 40 cities, breaking the all-time comedy show record in 18 arenas. In addition to being one of the industry’s leading touring comics, Gillis is also a passionate sports fan, which is often reflected in his sketches, and a former collegiate athlete.

Gillis is the creator and star of Netflix show Tires, which returned in June 2025 for its second season and remains in Netflix’s Top 10, and also co-hosts the comedy podcast Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast with fellow comedian Matt McCusker. The show is the number one Patreon podcast in the world and has consistently ranked in the Top 15 on Spotify’s US Comedy Charts.

Beyond stand-up, Gillis continues to grow his presence in major commercial campaigns, including Bud Light’s blockbuster 2025 Super Bowl spot alongside Post Malone and Peyton Manning–one of the brand’s most successful campaigns to date and becoming the most mentioned Super Bowl campaign in Anheuser-Busch history. He also appeared in a widely praised digital spot for Under Armour, rallying Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish.

The ESPYS will recognize major sports achievements, remember unforgettable moments, and honor the leading performers and performances. The show is co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Connor Schell and Dave Chamberlin executive produce the show for Full Day.

About The ESPYS

The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+. The ESPYS will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $250 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Follow The 2025 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

