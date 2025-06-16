SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Full Schedule Unveiled
From the Backyard to the Big Leagues, SportsCenter's 50-State Tour Celebrates the Full Spectrum of American Sports Fandom
This summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program will embark on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. ESPN has unveiled the full schedule for the seven-week initiative, featuring a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days.
The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., with a special edition hosted by Scott Van Pelt at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and continues throughout the summer. From iconic athletic venues to hometown hidden gems, each stop will spotlight local rivalries, community traditions, and the many ways sports unite fans across the country. Among the highlights:
- UFC 317 in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves
- MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi
- The ESPYS in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan
- WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan
- The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with Randy Scott and Gary Striewski
- Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., with Kevin Negandhi
This marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has undertaken a cross-country tour of this scale. The original 2005 SportsCenter Across America effort inspired this modern revival — now reimagined for a digital-first audience and reflecting ESPN’s commitment to both physical and digital fan engagement ahead of the company’s direct-to-consumer launch later this year.
The full schedule of locations, dates, and SportsCenter anchor assignments:
|Date
|State
|Event
|Primary Edition (ET)
|Anchor
|Fri, June 27
|DC
|SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: 50 States in 50 Days Kickoff
|5 p.m.
|Scott Van Pelt
|Sat, June 28
|NV
|UFC 317 PPV
|1 a.m.
|Nicole Briscoe & Michael Eaves
|Sun, June 29
|SD
|BMX Mount Rushmore Nationals
|7 a.m.
|Shae Cornette
|Mon, June 30
|AK
|Midnight Sun Festival
|12 a.m.
|Randy Scott
|Tue, July 1
|AL
|World Police & Fire Games
|12 p.m.
|Matt Barrie
|Wed, July 2
|NM
|MiLB- El Paso Chihuahuas at Albuquerque Isotopes
|2 p.m.
|Christine Williamson
|Thu, July 3
|WA
|Rubik’s WCA World Championship
|6 p.m.
|Kevin Negandhi
|Fri, July 4
|NY
|Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest & Subway Series (New York Yankees at New York Mets)
|1 p.m.
|Treavor Scales – Nathan’s Kevin Connors – Subway
|Sat, July 5
|MO
|PLL & WLL All-Star in Kansas City
|11 a.m.
|Christine Williamson
|Sun, July 6
|WV
|Timber Sports w/ Red Bull’s Matt Cogar
|Weekend AM
|Steve Coughlin
|Mon, July 7
|RI
|Hall of Fame Open
|6 p.m.
|Amina Smith
|Tue, July 8
|AZ
|Whitewater Rafting in Grand Canyon
|12 a.m.
|Randy Scott & Gary Striewski
|Wed, July 9
|KY
|Louisville Slugger Factory & Museum
|6 p.m.
|Michael Eaves
|Thu, July 10
|MI
|Edward Jones MLP Mid-Season Tournament
|2 p.m.
|Christine Williamson
|Fri, July 11
|KS
|Dude Perfect World Tour
|6 p.m.
|Kevin Negandhi
|Sat, July 12
|NJ
|MiLB- New Hampshire Fisher Cats at New Jersey Diners
|12 a.m.
|Ryan Smith
|Sun, July 13
|OK
|Whitewater Center – RIVERSPORT OKC
|10 a.m.
|Nicole Briscoe
|Mon, July 14
|GA
|MLB Home Run Derby
|2 p.m.
|Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi
|Tue, July 15
|NE
|Cornhusker State Games
|7 a.m.
|David Lloyd
|Wed, July 16
|CA
|ESPYS
|6 p.m.
|Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi
|Thu, July 17
|UT
|AUSL Softball: Bandits at Bolts
|6 p.m.
|Skubie Mageza
|Fri, July 18
|IN
|WNBA All-Star Weekend
|6 p.m.
|Elle Duncan & Hannah Storm
|Sat, July 19
|HI
|Surfing w/ Red Bull’s Carissa Moore
|10 a.m.
|Hannah Storm
|Sun, July 20
|DE
|NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
|10 a.m.
|Marty Smith
|Mon, July 21
|MT
|Big Sky Country State Fair
|7 a.m.
|Treavor Scales
|Tue, July 22
|MA
|Cape Cod League Baseball: Wareham Gateman at Chatham Anglers
|6 p.m.
|Elle Duncan
|Wed, July 23
|AR
|Mountain Biking w/ Red Bull’s Payson McElveen
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|Thu, July 24
|WY
|Cheyenne Frontier Days
|11 p.m.
|Gary Striewski
|Fri, July 25
|IA
|Youth Baseball Tournament at Field of Dreams
|6 p.m.
|Kevin Negandhi
|Sat, July 26
|WI
|Back to Football Weekend – Packers
|7 a.m.
|Shae Cornette
|Sun, July 27
|VA
|Back to Football Weekend – Commanders
|7 a.m.
|Jay Harris & Hannah Storm
|Mon, July 28
|ID
|Boise Ironman 70.3
|7 a.m.
|Nicole Briscoe
|Tue, July 29
|MS
|Neshoba County Fair
|2 p.m.
|Shae Cornette
|Wed, July 30
|MN
|WNBA Finals Rematch: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
|6 p.m.
|Elle Duncan
|Thu, July 31
|OH
|OSU Training Camp & NFL HOF Game
|2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 6 p.m.
|Matt Barrie (OSU), Kevin Negandhi (HOF)
|Fri, Aug 1
|FL
|The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|2 p.m.
|Randy Scott & Gary Striewski
|Sat, Aug 2
|TN
|MLB Speedway Classic: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
|Weekend AM
|Ryan McGee & Marty Smith
|Sun, Aug 3
|SC
|ACL World Championships
|Weekend AM
|Ryan McGee & Marty Smith
|Mon, Aug 4
|NH
|Hot Air Balloon Festival
|7 a.m.
|David Lloyd
|Tue, Aug 5
|ME
|Maine Lobster Festival
|7 a.m.
|Shae Cornette
|Wed, Aug 6
|IL
|MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Rooftops
|2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
|Nicole Briscoe
|Thu, Aug 7
|LA
|US Gymnastics Championships
|2 p.m.
|TBD
|Fri, Aug 8
|NC
|Little League Softball World Series
|6 p.m.
|Elle Duncan
|Sat, Aug 9
|CO
|Savannah Bananas at Coors Field
|12 a.m.
|Gary Striewski
|Sun, Aug 10
|OR
|Seattle Reign at Portland Thorns
|11 p.m.
|Kelsey Riggs
|Mon, Aug 11
|ND
|NDSU Football in Fargo, ND
|2 p.m.
|Matt Barrie
|Tue, Aug 12
|CT
|ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon
|5 p.m.
|Bristol Show Anchors
|Wed, Aug 13
|MD
|PGA TOUR BMW Championship
|2 p.m.
|Matt Barrie
|Thu, Aug 14
|TX
|Euless Trinity HS at North Crowley Football Scrimmage
|2 p.m.
|Hannah Storm
|Fri, Aug 15
|VT
|University of Vermont Soccer in Burlington, Vermont
|2 p.m.
|Kelsey Riggs
|Sat, Aug 16
|PA
|Little League World Series
|Weekend AM
|Kevin Negandhi
