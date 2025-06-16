SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Full Schedule Unveiled

This summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program will embark on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. ESPN has unveiled the full schedule for the seven-week initiative, featuring a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days.

The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., with a special edition hosted by Scott Van Pelt at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and continues throughout the summer. From iconic athletic venues to hometown hidden gems, each stop will spotlight local rivalries, community traditions, and the many ways sports unite fans across the country. Among the highlights:

UFC 317 in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves

in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi

in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi The ESPYS in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan

in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan

in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with Randy Scott and Gary Striewski

at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with Randy Scott and Gary Striewski Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., with Kevin Negandhi

This marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has undertaken a cross-country tour of this scale. The original 2005 SportsCenter Across America effort inspired this modern revival — now reimagined for a digital-first audience and reflecting ESPN’s commitment to both physical and digital fan engagement ahead of the company’s direct-to-consumer launch later this year.

The full schedule of locations, dates, and SportsCenter anchor assignments:

Date State Event Primary Edition (ET) Anchor Fri, June 27 DC SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: 50 States in 50 Days Kickoff 5 p.m. Scott Van Pelt Sat, June 28 NV UFC 317 PPV 1 a.m. Nicole Briscoe & Michael Eaves Sun, June 29 SD BMX Mount Rushmore Nationals 7 a.m. Shae Cornette Mon, June 30 AK Midnight Sun Festival 12 a.m. Randy Scott Tue, July 1 AL World Police & Fire Games 12 p.m. Matt Barrie Wed, July 2 NM MiLB- El Paso Chihuahuas at Albuquerque Isotopes 2 p.m. Christine Williamson Thu, July 3 WA Rubik’s WCA World Championship 6 p.m. Kevin Negandhi Fri, July 4 NY Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest & Subway Series (New York Yankees at New York Mets) 1 p.m. Treavor Scales – Nathan’s Kevin Connors – Subway Sat, July 5 MO PLL & WLL All-Star in Kansas City 11 a.m. Christine Williamson Sun, July 6 WV Timber Sports w/ Red Bull’s Matt Cogar Weekend AM Steve Coughlin Mon, July 7 RI Hall of Fame Open 6 p.m. Amina Smith Tue, July 8 AZ Whitewater Rafting in Grand Canyon 12 a.m. Randy Scott & Gary Striewski Wed, July 9 KY Louisville Slugger Factory & Museum 6 p.m. Michael Eaves Thu, July 10 MI Edward Jones MLP Mid-Season Tournament 2 p.m. Christine Williamson Fri, July 11 KS Dude Perfect World Tour 6 p.m. Kevin Negandhi Sat, July 12 NJ MiLB- New Hampshire Fisher Cats at New Jersey Diners 12 a.m. Ryan Smith Sun, July 13 OK Whitewater Center – RIVERSPORT OKC 10 a.m. Nicole Briscoe Mon, July 14 GA MLB Home Run Derby 2 p.m. Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi Tue, July 15 NE Cornhusker State Games 7 a.m. David Lloyd Wed, July 16 CA ESPYS 6 p.m. Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi Thu, July 17 UT AUSL Softball: Bandits at Bolts 6 p.m. Skubie Mageza Fri, July 18 IN WNBA All-Star Weekend 6 p.m. Elle Duncan & Hannah Storm Sat, July 19 HI Surfing w/ Red Bull’s Carissa Moore 10 a.m. Hannah Storm Sun, July 20 DE NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover 10 a.m. Marty Smith Mon, July 21 MT Big Sky Country State Fair 7 a.m. Treavor Scales Tue, July 22 MA Cape Cod League Baseball: Wareham Gateman at Chatham Anglers 6 p.m. Elle Duncan Wed, July 23 AR Mountain Biking w/ Red Bull’s Payson McElveen 6 p.m. TBD Thu, July 24 WY Cheyenne Frontier Days 11 p.m. Gary Striewski Fri, July 25 IA Youth Baseball Tournament at Field of Dreams 6 p.m. Kevin Negandhi Sat, July 26 WI Back to Football Weekend – Packers 7 a.m. Shae Cornette Sun, July 27 VA Back to Football Weekend – Commanders 7 a.m. Jay Harris & Hannah Storm Mon, July 28 ID Boise Ironman 70.3 7 a.m. Nicole Briscoe Tue, July 29 MS Neshoba County Fair 2 p.m. Shae Cornette Wed, July 30 MN WNBA Finals Rematch: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx 6 p.m. Elle Duncan Thu, July 31 OH OSU Training Camp & NFL HOF Game 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. Matt Barrie (OSU), Kevin Negandhi (HOF) Fri, Aug 1 FL The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 2 p.m. Randy Scott & Gary Striewski Sat, Aug 2 TN MLB Speedway Classic: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Weekend AM Ryan McGee & Marty Smith Sun, Aug 3 SC ACL World Championships Weekend AM Ryan McGee & Marty Smith Mon, Aug 4 NH Hot Air Balloon Festival 7 a.m. David Lloyd Tue, Aug 5 ME Maine Lobster Festival 7 a.m. Shae Cornette Wed, Aug 6 IL MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Rooftops 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Nicole Briscoe Thu, Aug 7 LA US Gymnastics Championships 2 p.m. TBD Fri, Aug 8 NC Little League Softball World Series 6 p.m. Elle Duncan Sat, Aug 9 CO Savannah Bananas at Coors Field 12 a.m. Gary Striewski Sun, Aug 10 OR Seattle Reign at Portland Thorns 11 p.m. Kelsey Riggs Mon, Aug 11 ND NDSU Football in Fargo, ND 2 p.m. Matt Barrie Tue, Aug 12 CT ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon 5 p.m. Bristol Show Anchors Wed, Aug 13 MD PGA TOUR BMW Championship 2 p.m. Matt Barrie Thu, Aug 14 TX Euless Trinity HS at North Crowley Football Scrimmage 2 p.m. Hannah Storm Fri, Aug 15 VT University of Vermont Soccer in Burlington, Vermont 2 p.m. Kelsey Riggs Sat, Aug 16 PA Little League World Series Weekend AM Kevin Negandhi

-30-

Media Contacts:

Beatrix.Panitz@espn.com

Andy.Hall@espn.com