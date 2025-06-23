Summer Road Trip: ESPN’s NFL Live Onsite from Tight End University on Tuesday, June 24

The George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen Summer Camp Creation Set for Fifth Year

NFL Live Becomes First Television Program to Broadcast Live from TEU

Orlovsky and Rutledge Join the Nearly 30 Tight Ends Who Will Attend Nashville Based Event

NFL Live will take a summer road trip on Tuesday, June 24, becoming the first television program to broadcast live (4–5 p.m. ET, ESPN) from Tight End University (TEU). The George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen creation is set for their fifth offseason-get-together, beginning in 2021 with a mission to ‘bring the best tight ends across the league to train, bond and build community.’

Over 75 tight ends have committed to attend the Nashville-based event, including Super Bowl Champion Dallas Goedert (Eagles), All-Pro Brock Bowers (Raiders) and NFL Legend Dallas Clark. A full list of participants can be found on their Instagram page

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge will bring fans to the heart of the summer camp-like event, as NFL Live, the 2025 Sports Emmy-winning program, originates from Vanderbilt University. During the hour-long broadcast, Orlovsky and Rutledge will showcase the happenings, while welcoming a variety of TEU participants to the show for light-hearted conversations, fun stories, and takeaways from four-day event.

Tight End University is the latest event for NFL Live to originate onsite from, joining the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl Games, NFL Draft, and Monday Night Football among other events.