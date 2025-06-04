Top Rank Presents World Lightweight Championship: Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos will be presented live this Saturday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn Davis will defend his WBO lightweight crown in a homecoming spectacle against Dominican knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos.

Keyshawn (13-0, 9 KOs) captured the title with a fourth-round knockout of Denys Berinchyk in February. In 2024, the unbeaten Olympic silver medalist scored wins over Jose Pedraza and Miguel Madueño before cementing his world title shot by stopping Gustavo Lemos in two rounds in front of a sold-out Norfolk crowd. Keyshawn returns home to make his first title defense against a hard-hitting former world title challenger.

De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) built his reputation with over 250 amateur bouts and a string of knockouts in the Dominican Republic. He burst onto the U.S. scene with upsets over unbeaten contenders Luis Acosta and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela. In his last fight, he went the distance with Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC lightweight world title in 2023, but lost via unanimous decision.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Cleveland’s Abdullah Mason faces the most recognizable name of his career in upset-minded Namibian puncher Jeremia Nakathila.

Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) has emerged as a world-ranked contender after opening his 2025 campaign with back-to-back knockout victories. He impressed on the Berinchyk-Davis undercard in February, stopping the durable Manuel Jaimes in the fourth round and followed that performance with a sixth-round TKO of Carlos Ornelas on April 5 in Las Vegas.

Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) made his U.S. debut in June 2021, dropping a 12-round decision to Shakur Stevenson in a bout for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title. He rebounded nine months later with a notable win over former world champion Miguel Berchelt, who did not answer the bell for the seventh round. After two losses in 2023, Nakathila returned to form in 2024, going 3-0 with two knockouts in his native Namibia.

The action-packed undercard bouts begin at 5:10 p.m. ET/ 2:10 p.m. PT.

Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

June 5: What Keyshawn Davis means to the city of Norfolk, Virginia

Fighting out of Norfolk, Keyshawn Davis is the latest in a long line of elite athletes from the city, joining Michael Vick, Allen Iverson, Pernell Whitaker and others. What’s in the water in Norfolk and how does the city produce such a high concentration of exceptional athletes? Michael Vick, Allen Iverson, Mayor Kenny Alexander and others weigh in on what Davis means to the city and why it is important to keep the Norfolk lineage going.

