UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 | Saturday, June 7

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 – GET NOW

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Newark with UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2. The signature event, with both UFC Bantamweight titles on the line, will be live from the Prudential Center on Saturday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

In a main event rematch for the men’s bantamweight championship, titleholder Merab Dvalishvili takes on the 2024 ESPYS Best UFC Fighter award winner and No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley, following their last bout headlining the Emmy Award-winning Noche UFC. Dvalishvili (19-4), with the most takedowns in UFC history (92) and second longest active UFC win streak (12) with victories over four former champions, plans to make it consecutive wins vs. O’Malley in his second title defense in 6 months. O’Malley (18-2), the former bantamweight champion and second Dana White’s Contender Series alum to win a UFC title, plans to return to his superstar ways with a showstopping KO and prove he’s still the one to beat.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features a heated rivalry in the night’s first title fight, when current champion Julianna Peña takes on two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and No. 2 contender Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight championship. Peña (13-5), the first female winner of The Ultimate Fighter and two-time UFC champion tied for the division’s most finish wins among active fighters (4), makes the first title defense of her second reign with plans for a dominant victory. Harrison (18-1), a multi-time MMA champion, looks to make it 3-0 inside the Octagon in her first UFC title opportunity and send a strong message to the rest of the division.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a critical middleweight contest, The Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum (20-9), the soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee, takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Joe Pyfer (13-3), as Pyfer looks to improve on his 92% career finish rate.

At men’s bantamweight, No. 10 Mario Bautista (15-2), entering with the division’s second-longest win streak among active fighters at 7, goes head-to-head with Patchy Mix (20-1), who looks to improve upon his own seven-fight career win streak in his Octagon debut.

No. 14 Vicente Luque (23-10-1) takes on Kevin Holland (27-13) to open the ESPN+ PPV main card in what promises to be an exciting showdown at welterweight between two fighters with a combined 42 finishes across 50 career wins.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Karyn Bryant will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 6/5 5 p.m. UFC 316 Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

6/6 12 p.m. UFC 316 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPNEWS 5 p.m. UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 6/7 5 p.m. Hall of Fame UFC 316 Special ESPN Radio 6 p.m. UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 316 Presented by Bud Light: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 316 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 316 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs. Sean O’Malley UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Julianna Peña (C) vs. Kayla Harrison UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Undercard Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Undercard Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix Undercard Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland 8 p.m. Feature Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van Undercard Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Undercard Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Undercard Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson 6 p.m. Feature Ariane Da Silva vs. Wang Cong Undercard Jeka Saragih vs. Joo Sang Yoo Undercard Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz Undercard MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com | Michael Skarka: michael.skarka@espn.com