UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira | Saturday, June 28
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card – GET NOW
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Tour Travels to Nevada for Special Show from T-Mobile Arena
UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC’s International Fight Week on Saturday, June 28, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).
The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event
- The night culminates with a title bout for the UFC Lightweight Championship, between Ilia Topuria and No. 2 Charles Oliveira in a showdown between two superstars that promises a can’t-miss finish. Topuria (16-0), the former featherweight champion who vacated his title in April following consecutive KO-wins against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, puts his undefeated record on the line in a new division in his quest for another belt. Oliveira (35-10), the former division champion, 2022 Fighter of the Year ESPY Award winner and future UFC Hall of Famer, brings his own record-setting resume into the Octagon to reclaim his spot atop the 155-pound division and add to his UFC-leading 20 finishes.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event features a bout for the UFC Flyweight Championship, with three-time defending titleholder Alexandre Pantoja taking on No. 4 Kai Kara-France in a rematch almost a decade in the making, following Pantoja’s victory in their first meeting on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Pantoja (29-5), approaching the two-year anniversary of his championship win at International Fight Week in 2023, comes in on a seven-fight win streak looking to extend his division-leading seven finishes with a showstopping end to his fourth title defense. Kara-France (25-11), in his second UFC title opportunity, plans to claim the throne for the first time and avenge his loss to Pantoja with an unforgettable performance.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- In a flyweight contest with potential title implications, No. 1 contender and former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) looks to defend his top position against No. 12 Joshua Van (14-2), who comes into his third fight of the year on a four-fight winning streak and is aiming for more.
- UFC veterans go head-to-head at lightweight as No. 9 Beneil Dariush (22-6-1), returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2023, faces off with No. 11 Renato Moicano (20-6-1), as Moicano looks for a statement performance to jump into the Top 10 and put himself in position for another title opportunity.
- Dana White’s Contender Series alum Payton Talbott (9-1), who has finished 8 of his 9 career victories, takes on Felipe Lima (14-1) to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card with a bantamweight showcase, as Lima looks to extend his 14-fight career winning streak in his third Octagon appearance.
SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days
- All summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program is embarking on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. Following its kickoff show on Friday, SportsCenter will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for a special post-show immediately following the conclusion of UFC 317, hosted by Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves.
On the Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
6/26
|6 p.m.
|UFC 317 Press Conference: Topuria vs. Oliveira
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri.,
6/27
|3 p.m.
|UFC 317 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live: Topuria vs. Oliveira
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Topuria vs. Oliveira
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat.,
6/28
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|7 p.m.
|Hall of Fame’s Countdown to UFC 317
|ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|UFC 317 Presented by Bud Light: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English, Spanish, Portuguese)
|1 a.m.**
|UFC 317 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira
|ESPN+
*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 317 prelims and early prelims windows (6:30-10 p.m.) directly in the app.
**Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
|UFC Lightweight Championship (vacant)
|Co-Main
|Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Kai Kara-France
|UFC Flyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
|Undercard
|Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
|Undercard
|Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
|Undercard
|Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
|Undercard
|Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
|Undercard
|Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
|Undercard
|Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
|Undercard
|Christopher Ewert vs. Jackson McVey
