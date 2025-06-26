UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira | Saturday, June 28

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card – GET NOW

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Tour Travels to Nevada for Special Show from T-Mobile Arena

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC’s International Fight Week on Saturday, June 28, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

The night culminates with a title bout for the UFC Lightweight Championship, between Ilia Topuria and No. 2 Charles Oliveira in a showdown between two superstars that promises a can’t-miss finish. Topuria (16-0), the former featherweight champion who vacated his title in April following consecutive KO-wins against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, puts his undefeated record on the line in a new division in his quest for another belt. Oliveira (35-10), the former division champion, 2022 Fighter of the Year ESPY Award winner and future UFC Hall of Famer, brings his own record-setting resume into the Octagon to reclaim his spot atop the 155-pound division and add to his UFC-leading 20 finishes.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features a bout for the UFC Flyweight Championship, with three-time defending titleholder Alexandre Pantoja taking on No. 4 Kai Kara-France in a rematch almost a decade in the making, following Pantoja’s victory in their first meeting on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Pantoja (29-5), approaching the two-year anniversary of his championship win at International Fight Week in 2023, comes in on a seven-fight win streak looking to extend his division-leading seven finishes with a showstopping end to his fourth title defense. Kara-France (25-11), in his second UFC title opportunity, plans to claim the throne for the first time and avenge his loss to Pantoja with an unforgettable performance.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a flyweight contest with potential title implications, No. 1 contender and former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) looks to defend his top position against No. 12 Joshua Van (14-2), who comes into his third fight of the year on a four-fight winning streak and is aiming for more.

UFC veterans go head-to-head at lightweight as No. 9 Beneil Dariush (22-6-1), returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2023, faces off with No. 11 Renato Moicano (20-6-1), as Moicano looks for a statement performance to jump into the Top 10 and put himself in position for another title opportunity.

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Payton Talbott (9-1), who has finished 8 of his 9 career victories, takes on Felipe Lima (14-1) to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card with a bantamweight showcase, as Lima looks to extend his 14-fight career winning streak in his third Octagon appearance.

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days

All summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program is embarking on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. Following its kickoff show on Friday, SportsCenter will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for a special post-show immediately following the conclusion of UFC 317, hosted by Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 6/26 6 p.m. UFC 317 Press Conference: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

6/27 3 p.m. UFC 317 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN2 8 p.m. UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 6/28 6:30 p.m. UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 7 p.m. Hall of Fame’s Countdown to UFC 317 ESPN Radio 8 p.m. UFC 317 Presented by Bud Light: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 317 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 317 prelims and early prelims windows (6:30-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira UFC Lightweight Championship (vacant) Co-Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Kai Kara-France UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van Undercard Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano Undercard Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima 8 p.m. Feature Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado Undercard Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 6:30 p.m. Feature Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith Undercard Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines Undercard Christopher Ewert vs. Jackson McVey

