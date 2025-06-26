UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira | Saturday, June 28

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card – GET NOW

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Tour Travels to Nevada for Special Show from T-Mobile Arena

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC’s International Fight Week on Saturday, June 28, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

  • The night culminates with a title bout for the UFC Lightweight Championship, between Ilia Topuria and No. 2 Charles Oliveira in a showdown between two superstars that promises a can’t-miss finish. Topuria (16-0), the former featherweight champion who vacated his title in April following consecutive KO-wins against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, puts his undefeated record on the line in a new division in his quest for another belt. Oliveira (35-10), the former division champion, 2022 Fighter of the Year ESPY Award winner and future UFC Hall of Famer, brings his own record-setting resume into the Octagon to reclaim his spot atop the 155-pound division and add to his UFC-leading 20 finishes.

Co-Main Event

  • The co-main event features a bout for the UFC Flyweight Championship, with three-time defending titleholder Alexandre Pantoja taking on No. 4 Kai Kara-France in a rematch almost a decade in the making, following Pantoja’s victory in their first meeting on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Pantoja (29-5), approaching the two-year anniversary of his championship win at International Fight Week in 2023, comes in on a seven-fight win streak looking to extend his division-leading seven finishes with a showstopping end to his fourth title defense. Kara-France (25-11), in his second UFC title opportunity, plans to claim the throne for the first time and avenge his loss to Pantoja with an unforgettable performance.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

  • In a flyweight contest with potential title implications, No. 1 contender and former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval (17-7) looks to defend his top position against No. 12 Joshua Van (14-2), who comes into his third fight of the year on a four-fight winning streak and is aiming for more.
  • UFC veterans go head-to-head at lightweight as No. 9 Beneil Dariush (22-6-1), returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2023, faces off with No. 11 Renato Moicano (20-6-1), as Moicano looks for a statement performance to jump into the Top 10 and put himself in position for another title opportunity.
  • Dana White’s Contender Series alum Payton Talbott (9-1), who has finished 8 of his 9 career victories, takes on Felipe Lima (14-1) to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card with a bantamweight showcase, as Lima looks to extend his 14-fight career winning streak in his third Octagon appearance.

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days

  • All summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program is embarking on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. Following its kickoff show on Friday, SportsCenter will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for a special post-show immediately following the conclusion of UFC 317, hosted by Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu.,

6/26

 6 p.m. UFC 317 Press Conference: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono          ESPN Deportes
Fri.,
6/27		 3 p.m. UFC 317 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+
5 p.m. UFC Live: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN2
8 p.m. UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
Sat.,

6/28

 6:30 p.m. UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
7 p.m. Hall of Fame’s Countdown to UFC 317 ESPN Radio
8 p.m. UFC 317 Presented by Bud Light: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
10 p.m. UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV
(English, Spanish, Portuguese)
1 a.m.** UFC 317 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Topuria vs. Oliveira ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 317 prelims and early prelims windows (6:30-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira UFC Lightweight Championship (vacant)
Co-Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Kai Kara-France UFC Flyweight Championship
Undercard Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
Undercard Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
Undercard Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
8 p.m. Feature Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Undercard Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Undercard Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
6:30 p.m. Feature Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
Undercard Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
Undercard Christopher Ewert vs. Jackson McVey

