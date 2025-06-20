UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr.

3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action travels to Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr., live from Baku Crystal Hall, on Saturday, June 21. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The night culminates with a highly-anticipated Top Ten showdown at light heavyweight between No. 4 Jamahal Hill and No. 7 Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout with significant divisional implications. Hill (12-3), the former champion, looks to return to title contention with a showstopping KO in his second fight of the year. Rountree Jr. (14-6), the former The Ultimate Fighter participant, recent title challenger and divisional leader in knockdowns among active fighters, plans for a statement performance in his return to the Octagon following a hard-fought loss to Alex Pereira in October’s championship bout.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, No. 11 Rafael Fiziev goes head-to-head with Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight showcase. Fiziev (12-4), one of the division’s top strikers, aims for a commanding KO win in his second Octagon appearance in three months. Bahamondes (17-5), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum also returning after his last appearance at UFC 313 in March, looks to improve on his three-fight win steak and add another consecutive first round finish to his growing resume.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 6/20 10 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 6/21 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. (Main Card) ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

3 p.m. Main Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Co-Main Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Undercard Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev Undercard Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai Undercard Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta Undercard Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad 12 p.m. Feature SeokHyeon Ko vs. Oban Elliott Undercard Ismail Naurdiev vs. JunYong Park Undercard Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Melissa Mullins Undercard Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula Undercard Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum Undercard Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com | Michael Skarka: michael.skarka@espn.com