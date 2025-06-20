UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr.
Live from Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan: Saturday, June 21, on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC action travels to Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr., live from Baku Crystal Hall, on Saturday, June 21. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- The night culminates with a highly-anticipated Top Ten showdown at light heavyweight between No. 4 Jamahal Hill and No. 7 Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout with significant divisional implications. Hill (12-3), the former champion, looks to return to title contention with a showstopping KO in his second fight of the year. Rountree Jr. (14-6), the former The Ultimate Fighter participant, recent title challenger and divisional leader in knockdowns among active fighters, plans for a statement performance in his return to the Octagon following a hard-fought loss to Alex Pereira in October’s championship bout.
Co-Main Event:
- In the co-main event, No. 11 Rafael Fiziev goes head-to-head with Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight showcase. Fiziev (12-4), one of the division’s top strikers, aims for a commanding KO win in his second Octagon appearance in three months. Bahamondes (17-5), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum also returning after his last appearance at UFC 313 in March, looks to improve on his three-fight win steak and add another consecutive first round finish to his growing resume.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- ESPN.com
- ESPNDeportes.com
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 6/20
|10 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Hill vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|Sat. 6/21
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. (Main Card)
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|6 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Hill vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Co-Main
|Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
|Undercard
|Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
|Undercard
|Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai
|Undercard
|Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
|Undercard
|Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad
|12 p.m.
|Feature
|SeokHyeon Ko vs. Oban Elliott
|Undercard
|Ismail Naurdiev vs. JunYong Park
|Undercard
|Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Melissa Mullins
|Undercard
|Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula
|Undercard
|Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum
|Undercard
|Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman
