X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Competition Begins Friday in Prime Time on ESPN2

X Games Salt Lake City 2025 makes its debut in Utah with ABC and ESPN2 showcasing 15.5 hours of world-class competition from the world’s premier action sports athletes in the sports of Skateboarding, BMX and Moto X – live from the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center June 27-29.

Competition begins Friday in prime time on ESPN2 with coverage of the Moto X Best Trick Final, Men’s BMX Street Final, BMX Dirt Final and Men’s Skateboard Vert Final. Eight-time gold medalist Jackson Strong aims to defend his title in the Moto X Best Trick competition beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, the competition gets rolling on ABC with the Men’s BMX Park Final beginning at 1 p.m., followed by Men’s Skateboard Park Final at 1:45 p.m., Women’s Skateboard Vert at 3:15 p.m. and Men’s Skateboard Street at 4:30 p.m.. Following a history-making performance last weekend at X Games Osaka, becoming the winningest female in X Games skateboard history, seven-time gold medalist Arisa Trew also tied the record for most X Games medal from a teenager. Trew will aim to defend her title in the Women’s Skateboard Vert Final on Saturday afternoon. Patrick Evans returns to defend his gold medal in the Moto X Best Whip Final beginning 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Coverage continues at 10:30 p.m. with replays of Women’s Skateboard Street Final, BMX Dirt Best Trick Final and Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final on ESPN2.

On Sunday, five-time X Games Skateboard gold medalist Gui Khury returns to the Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final. Action continues on ABC at 2:30 p.m. with 15-time X Games gold medalist Nyjah Huston in the Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final, followed by Moto X QuarterPipe High Air Final, Women’s BMX Park Final and the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick — closing out the competition at 5:30 p.m.

DATE/TIME (ET) PLATFORM COMPETITIONS Friday, June 27 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 X Games Salt Lake City 2025: Day 1 Finals Moto X Best Trick Final

Women’s Skateboard Park Final (replay)

BMX Street Final (replay)

BMX Dirt Final (replay)

Men’s Skateboard Vert Final (replay) Saturday, June 28 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games Salt Lake City 2025: Day 2 Finals Men’s BMX Park Final

Men’s Skateboard Park Final

Women’s Skateboard Vert Final

Men’s Skateboard Street Final 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN2 X Games Salt Lake City 2025: Day 2 Finals Moto X Best Whip Final

Women’s Skateboard Street Final (replay)

BMX Dirt Best Trick Final (replay)

Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final (replay) Sunday, June 29 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games Salt Lake City 2025: Finals Day 3 Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final

Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final

Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air Final

Women’s BMX Park Final

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick Final

For additional telecast and streaming information, please visit HERE. The full X Games Salt Lake City 2025 schedule, list of invited athletes, ticket and hospitality information and other FAQs are available HERE.

-30-

Contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi 310-500-5699, danny.c.chi@espn.com

Andrea DiCristoforo 603-759-7670, andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com

X Games

Grace Coryell 818-585-3696, grace.coryell@xgames.com