2025 College Football Season Kicks Off with Conference Media Days Across ESPN Platforms

Nearly a dozen conferences represented in ESPN’s media days presentations, including Big 12 (July 8-9), SEC (July 14-17) and ACC (July 22-24)

ESPN’s extensive programming surrounding the 2025 college football season kicks off with coverage of conference media days throughout the month of July. Beginning Tuesday, July 8, ESPN platforms will feature live programming spanning nearly a dozen media day events with on-site commentary from ESPN personalities at ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days and SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank.

ESPN will also have reports from Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas from July 22-24 with ESPN senior writers Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg, Jake Trotter and Paolo Uggetti providing updates from site.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, returns for the 2025 season beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Zubin Mehenti. CFB Live will highlight commentary and news from media day events including the weeks of July 14-17 and July 22-24.

ESPN commentators joining College Football Live, SportsCenter and other live ESPN studio programming will include Sam Acho, Heather Dinich, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr., Greg McElroy and Pete Thamel. Select coaches and players will join SportsCenter throughout the various kickoff events.

Big 12 Media Days

Beginning Tuesday, July 8, Matt Barrie hosts live coverage of Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, with analysts Greg McElroy and Brock Osweiler and reporter Katie George. The two-day event kicks off with Commissioner Brett Yormark’s state of the conference address on Tuesday followed by eight schools highlighted and continues through Wednesday with the remaining eight Big 12 teams. Coverage of the event will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

ESPN senior writers Max Olson, Rittenberg and Dave Wilson, along with Thamel, will be onsite covering the event as well.

SEC Kickoff

July 14-17, SEC Network’s coverage of the 2025 SEC Kickoff boasts more than 50 hours of original and live studio programming from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. SEC This Morning, SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank will showcase daily wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season,” with a special edition of SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days Presented by Regions Bank on Tuesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Dinich, Thamel, Chris Low and David Hale will be reporting on site from Atlanta for ESPN.com. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Football Kickoff

ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage, July 22-24. Live programming will run from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day, featuring interviews with athletes and head coaches from all 17 ACC programs in attendance. Coverage from ACC Football Kickoff will also include in-depth analysis and season previews for each team. Additionally, a special 60-minute edition of ACC Huddle will air on Thursday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ACCN recapping the three days in Charlotte. ESPN.com’s Andrea Adelson and David Hale will be covering on site for ESPN.com as well. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pop-In for Popcorn with ESPN DTC Activations at Big 12, SEC and ACC Media Days

Media attending Big 12, SEC and ACC Football Media Days are invited to stop by ESPN’s “Pop-In for Popcorn with ESPN DTC” activation on site. The pop-up offers a snack break and a chance to get the lowdown on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service and enhanced app, launching this fall. Enjoy fresh popcorn while getting the latest on how fans will soon experience All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN+

In addition to the Big 12, ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of several FBS conference media days and kickoff events including the American, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt. Coverage will also include FCS conferences Big Sky, MEAC and SWAC.

ESPN’s Conference Media Days Programming Schedule