2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Exclusively on ESPN Platforms July 14

T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Statcast Edition Powered by Google Cloud Airs on ESPN2

SportsCenter with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi Hit the Road for On-site Show as Part of “50 States in 50 Days” Campaign

The Pat McAfee Show to Emanate from Atlanta, Ga. on Derby Day

Baseball Tonight on Site for MLB All-Star Coverage

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast 2025 MLB All-Star Game and T-Mobile Home Run Derby

First Round of MLB Draft Presented by Nike on ESPN July 13

ESPN will exclusively present the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. as part of the 2025 MLB All-Star festivities. Karl Ravech will return for his 9th year to call the action, alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Todd Frazier and reporter Alden González. This year’s event marks the 10-year anniversary of Frazier winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Cincinnati, Oh. while playing for the Reds.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Statcast Edition Powered by Google Cloud will accompany the traditional broadcast of this year’s event and air on ESPN2. Kevin Brown will provide play-by-play commentary with analyst and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza and Statcast Insider Mike Petriello. The alternate presentation will be fueled by advanced data and analytics provided by Statcast. It also begins at 8 p.m.

2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Participants:

The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby field is taking shape, with hometown favorite and Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña, Jr. participating. In addition, Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, who has 35 home runs entering play on July 7, will also partake. James Wood, the 22-year-old Washington Nationals phenom has also declared for the event.

Kevin Connors will host the Baseball Tonight pre-Derby show on ESPN from 4-6 p.m. and then again from 7-8 p.m. with a combination of analysts, including Xavier Scruggs, ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian.

SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” content initiative will stop in Georgia on Monday, July 14, for an on-site show prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi will co-host SportsCenter, airing from 2-3 p.m. The duo will also co-host segments from the 6-7 p.m. edition of SportsCenter.

The Pat McAfee Show will also hit the road for a Derby-day show in Atlanta, Ga. The show will be available live from 12-2 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, YouTube, and TikTok Live and from 2-3 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+, YouTube and TikTok Live. The Pat McAfee Show will emanate from the Coca-Cola Roxy, adjacent to Truist Park – home of the Atlanta Braves.MLB Draft Presented By Nike

ESPN will nationally televise the 2025 MLB Draft Presented By Nike emanating from the Coca-Cola Roxy, adjacent to Truist Park – home of the Atlanta Braves. ESPN began broadcasting the first round of the MLB Draft in 2020. Coverage begins Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m. ET. Veteran ESPN MLB voice Karl Ravech will host ESPN’s coverage of the event. Ravech will be joined by Jeff Passan, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel and analysts Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and Xavier Scruggs. For McDaniel’s latest mock draft, visit ESPN.com.

Audio for both the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be nationally available on ESPN Radio. For the July 14 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Roxy Bernstein will describe the action with analyst Doug Glanville. Karl Ravech will call the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15, with analyst Doug Glanville as well as Tim Kurkjian providing reports. ESPN Radio has been the national audio home of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game since 1998.

Baseball Tonight will also air on Tuesday, July 15, at 4 p.m. for an ESPN pregame show prior to the MLB All-Star Game and again at 7 p.m. Kevin Connors will host the show with analysts Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian and Jeff Passan.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.