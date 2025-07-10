Live from Nashville: Saturday, July 12, on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC is in Nashville this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Teixeira live from Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 12. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 6 p.m., both available on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and rising contender Tallison Teixeira meet in a classic veteran-versus-prospect matchup with major implications. Lewis (28-12), the UFC’s all-time knockout leader, returns after a stoppage win in St. Louis in May 2024, eyeing his place among the top of the division. Teixeira (8‑0), a newcomer from Dana White’s Contender Series, has steamrolled through each of his fights, none lasting beyond five minutes, and looks to prove himself against one of the division’s most tested veterans.

Co-Main Event:

Welterweight Stephen Thompson steps into Saturday’s co-main event against rising prospect Gabriel Bonfim. UFC veteran Thompson (17-8-1) looks for a statement win in his first fight of the year to prove he remains a polished technician fighting at the highest level of the division. Bonfim (17-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, has found significant success early in his UFC tenure, going 4-1 with a submission win over Khaos Williams his last time out in February.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 7/11 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Lewis vs. Teixeira ESPN+ Sat. 7/12 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Teixeira (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Teixeira (Main Card) 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Lewis vs. Teixeira ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 PM Main Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira Co-Main Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim Undercard Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia Undercard Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere Undercard Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane Undercard Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos 6 PM Feature Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis Undercard Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani Undercard Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker Undercard Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis Undercard Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez

