ACC Network to Offer Wall-To-Wall Coverage of 2025 ACC Football Kickoff Live from Charlotte, July 22-24

ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special airs in primetime Thursday, July 24 on ESPN2 and ACCN

ACCN and ACCNX to showcase 40+ hours of coverage live from Charlotte

Interviews with all 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athletes

ACC Network will be live from the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with three consecutive days of live programming from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day, July 22-24, providing comprehensive coverage of the conference’s annual football media days on ACCN’s linear and digital platforms.

ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more inside The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. ACCN on-air personalities who will be onsite include analysts Eric Mac Lain, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Roddy Jones and Tom Luginbill along with ACC Network Primetime Football play-by-play voice Wes Durham, ACCN hosts Taylor Tannebaum and Kelsey Riggs and contributing reporter Justin Walters offering in-depth insight, interviews and analysis surrounding each ACC football team.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with Pete Thamel, Andrea Adelson and David Hale breaking down all the storylines as all 17 ACC teams prepare for their preseason camps.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

Commissioner’s Forum : ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Tigers on the mic : Reigning ACC Champion Clemson , the No. 2 ranked team in ESPN’s post-Spring Top 25, will meet with the media and answer questions on Thursday. Led by head coach Dabo Swinney and preseason First Team All-American quarterback Cade Klubnik , Clemson opens the season by hosting No. 6 LSU on Saturday, August 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC).

: Reigning ACC Champion , the No. 2 ranked team in ESPN’s post-Spring Top 25, will meet with the media and answer questions on Thursday. Led by head coach and preseason First Team All-American quarterback , Clemson opens the season by hosting No. 6 LSU on Saturday, August 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC). Ranked teams take on ‘Talking Season’ : In addition to Clemson, the ACC’s three remaining preseason ranked teams – No. 15 SMU (July 22), No. 21 Miami (July 22) and No. 22 Louisville (July 23) – will preview their respective seasons.

: In addition to Clemson, the ACC’s three remaining preseason ranked teams – No. 15 (July 22), No. 21 (July 22) and No. 22 (July 23) – will preview their respective seasons. Belichick’s Debut : North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick takes to the microphone at ACC Kickoff for the first time on Thursday, July 24. The eight-time Super Bowl champion returns to the sidelines when North Carolina hosts TCU on Monday, Sept. 1 (8 p.m., ESPN) in one of the most anticipated coaching debuts in college football history.

: North Carolina head coach takes to the microphone at ACC Kickoff for the first time on Thursday, July 24. The eight-time Super Bowl champion returns to the sidelines when North Carolina hosts TCU on Monday, Sept. 1 (8 p.m., ESPN) in one of the most anticipated coaching debuts in college football history. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special on ESPN2: Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special joined by Mac Lain, Royal, Jones and Luginbill. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special will air Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN.

Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special joined by Mac Lain, Royal, Jones and Luginbill. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special will air Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN. Head Coaches/Student-Athlete Press Conferences : All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

: All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Social media coverage: ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Football Kickoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming on ACC Network (July 22-24):