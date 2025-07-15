ESPN and ABC Present AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025, July 18-19

ESPN Presents WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge

WNBA Countdown, Hoop Streams and Vibe Check on Site for WNBA All-Star Coverage

SportsCenter with Elle Duncan and Hannah Storm Visits Indianapolis as Part of “50 States in 50 Days” Campaign

Robin Roberts Co-Anchors Good Morning America Live from Indianapolis on Friday, July 18

ESPN and ABC will present exclusive, multi-day, multi-platform coverage of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend from Indianapolis, Ind., July 18-19. On Friday, July 18, ESPN will televise the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest at 8 p.m. ET. On Saturday, July 19, the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live on ABC in primetime for the third consecutive year and will, for the first time, stream live on Disney+ and ESPN+.

Veteran play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the action for both days, with Elle Duncan hosting studio coverage live from site alongside analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, on the Friday and Saturday editions of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google. For the first time, ESPN will produce WNBA Countdown from site on both Friday and Saturday.

ESPN will utilize more than 20 cameras throughout the arena to provide coverage from every angle. This includes high-speed cameras for slow-motion replays and a shallow depth-of-field RF camera to deliver a cinematic view of the on-court intensity and in-arena excitement. On Friday, some of the most highly skilled players in the league will take the court: Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sonia Citron, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum.

Saturday’s All-Star Game will feature many of the league’s biggest stars, including Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier as well as Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. ESPN and ABC’s coverage will feature extensive player access throughout the weekend, including players wearing microphones during action and more in-game interviews.

The All-Star Game will feature many of the league’s biggest stars, including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson.

SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” content initiative will stop in Indy on Friday, July 18, for an on-site show prior to the WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, co-hosted by Elle Duncan and Hannah Storm, with additional on-site coverage throughout the evening.

For the First Time, Good Morning America Live from WNBA All-Star on Friday, July 18

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts will be live from Indianapolis on Friday, July 18, to tip off AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Broadcasting from Morris Bicentennial Plaza, Roberts will be joined by ESPN’s Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike, along with several members of the Indiana Fever and some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray. The morning will also feature live performances by rapper BIA and multiplatinum-selling artist G-Eazy as part of “GMA”’s Summer Concert Series Sponsored By Massage Envy.

ESPN.com reporters Kendra Andrews, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel will provide live coverage, analysis and reaction on-site in Indianapolis. Before and after the All-Star break, ESPN.com will offer a full package of WNBA midseason analysis, including:

Updated ranking of the top 25 players in the league

Midseason grades for all 13 teams and predictions for how the rest of the season plays out

Continued updates of our WNBA awards tracker and the MVP and Rookie of the Year races

and the MVP and Rookie of the Year races Biggest question facing all 13 teams for the second half of the season

ESPN’s WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google digital show will be live courtside in Indianapolis prior to the game on Saturday at 8 p.m on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App. In addition, The Wrap Up Presented by AT&T post-game special will be live courtside immediately following the All-Star Game. Those shows will be hosted by Ari Chambers and LaChina Robinson.

Friday’s edition of NBA Today (3 p.m., ESPN) will incorporate WNBA elements leading into the Kia WNBA Skills Competition and WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest.

Vibe Check Presented by Intuit QuickBooks will be live from WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis as Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike prep fans for all they need to know ahead of the weekend’s festivities. Vibe Check streams live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Disney+.

-30-