ESPN and BIG EAST Sign New Multi-Year Digital Media Rights Agreement Bolstering Coverage for Basketball and Olympic Sports

ESPN+ will stream 300+ live BIG EAST events annually

ESPN and the BIG EAST Conference have announced a new six-year digital media rights agreement, adding hundreds of live BIG EAST events to ESPN’s robust college sports portfolio. A minimum of 75 women’s basketball and 200 Olympic sports events will stream on ESPN+ annually beginning in the 2025-26 academic season. This deal will also include a minimum of 25 non-conference games annually for BIG EAST men’s basketball.

“We’re pleased to welcome the BIG EAST back to ESPN,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN senior vice president, programming & acquisitions. “This agreement returns one of the country’s premier conferences and its tradition of excellence to ESPN platforms, and continues to strengthen the college offering on our industry leading direct-to-consumer streaming services. We look forward to this new chapter in our relationship with the BIG EAST.”

“This exciting relationship with ESPN reinforces our commitment to placing BIG EAST teams front and center on the leading digital sports platform,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “Streaming on ESPN+ gives all 22 of our sports — especially women’s basketball and Olympic sports — the visibility they’ve earned and the access our fans expect. We look forward to delivering elevated coverage and a streamlined viewing experience to fans and family members who want to follow BIG EAST action across our wide array of sports offerings.”

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer offering, which is inclusive of ESPN+, is scheduled to launch in early fall.

ESPN and the BIG EAST Conference have a relationship that spans more than three decades. The BIG EAST signed its first national television deal with ESPN in 1980, beginning a partnership that ran through 2013. Since its reconfiguration that year, the BIG EAST has maintained its stature as one of the preeminent conferences in college sports, boasting four national championships in men’s basketball and additional national crowns in women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer, men’s lacrosse and women’s cross country.

Benjamin Freeman of Proskauer represented the BIG EAST in the digital media rights negotiations.

About the BIG EAST

The BIG EAST Conference is an association of 11 nationally prominent colleges and universities that foster healthy athletic competition, community service and the pursuit of excellence in academic environments. The BIG EAST-sponsored athletic programs of our institutions provide national-caliber participation opportunities for more than 3,800 student-athletes on over 200 men’s and women’s teams in 22 sports. Established in 1979 and headquartered in New York City, the BIG EAST’s members are located in eight of the country’s top 36 largest media markets and include Butler University, University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University and Xavier University. For more information, visit www.bigeast.com.

About ESPN

ESPN is the leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand that features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit