ESPN Debuts Trailer for Chasing Basketball Heaven, a New 30 for 30 Podcast Premiering July 22

Today, ESPN debuted the trailer for Chasing Basketball Heaven, a new 30 for 30 Podcast premiering July 22. Executive produced by Adam McKay and produced by Hyperobject Industries and Meadowlark Media in partnership with ESPN, the new six-episode podcast takes an unforgettable trip through basketball history and the curious world of a Kansas genius named Martin Manley, whose brilliant efficiency-obsessed mind unearthed concepts that would ultimately help inspire basketball’s analytics revolution. His book Basketball Heaven pioneered analytical concepts about the 3-point shot’s superiority that drives the game today – and some even say, rob it of its beauty. From his hoops obsession and his compulsive behavior to whispers of a buried treasure, Manley was a man of contradictions and mystery… until he vanished, leaving only a website.

In Chasing Basketball Heaven, journalists Nick Altschuller and Rich Levine trek through Kansas in search of answers: Who was this strange, gifted, conflicted figure? What was his obsession with Pepsi? Or James Taylor? And why did Manley, who was poised to become the Bill James of basketball, disappear?

The podcast features Craig Kilborn (former ESPN anchor, late night host, actor, and comedian) as the voice of Martin Manley, along with commentary from Bill James (American baseball writer, historian, and statistician), Kevin Pelton (ESPN NBA & WNBA Writer), Dale Ellis (Former NBA Player), and Brian Taylor (Former NBA Player).

Episodic details will be announced when the podcast premieres.

About ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 Podcasts, from ESPN Films and ESPN Audio, are original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series. Telling sports stories like you’ve never heard before, through a combination of original reporting and archival sound, 30 for 30 Podcasts goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. The series has been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards, as well as inclusion on numerous “best-of” lists from press outlets such as The Atlantic, Vulture, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. Episodes have been featured on NPR, 99% Invisible, Slate Podcasts and more. For more visit 30for30podcasts.com.

