ESPN Delivers Most Watched Tennis Telecast of the Year and Most Watched The Championships, Wimbledon in Six Years

Most Viewed Ladies’ Semifinals in 10 Years

Most Viewed First Round in Eight Years

Most Viewed Day One on Record

ESPN+ recorded its most-streamed Tennis Tournament on record

ESPN delivered a banner edition with The Championships, Wimbledon 2025, generating some of the highest viewership since securing rights to the All England Lawn Tennis Club tournament in 2003.

Successes include the most viewed quarterfinals and semifinals of the past six years, the most viewed Ladies’ semifinals in a decade and the most viewed Wimbledon Day One ever on ESPN platforms.

The Finals:

Sunday’s Gentlemen’s Championship between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz averaged 2.9 million viewers, +31% vs. 2024 The viewership peaked at the end of the match with 4.0 million viewers. The match only (excluding trophy ceremony and post-match analysis) averaged 3.2 million viewers, +26% vs. last year’s match. The Finals, Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s, coverage averaged 2.2 million viewers, +19% vs. 2024 The Saturday’s Ladies’ Championship averaged 1.3 million viewers The match only (excluding trophy ceremony and post-match analysis) averaged 1.9 million viewers, up +18% vs. last year’s match. This was a lopsided match, with Iga Świątek delivering a dominant performance over Amanda Anisimova.



Semifinals:

The audience across both the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals was the most viewed of the past six years Semifinals coverage averaged 1.1 million viewers, +33% vs. 2024.

The July 10 Ladies’ Semifinals This was the most viewed Ladies’ Semifinals in a decade (the 2015 edition featured Serena Williams), with No. 13 Anisimova defeating No. 1 Sabalenka and No. 8 Swiatek’s victory over Belinda Bencic. Viewership averaged 897,000, +31% vs. 2024.

The July 11 Gentlemen’s Semifinals This was the most-viewed Gentlemen’s Semifinals in six years , and featured No. 2 Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Fritz and No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 6 Djokovic (the 2019 edition featured Nadal and Federer). Viewership averaged 1.3 million, an increase of 34% vs. 2024.



Quarterfinals:

The July 8 and 9 Quarterfinals on ESPN and ESPN2 were the most viewed in six years Viewership averaged 488,000 viewers, +25% vs. 2024.



Overall Tournament Highlights:

2025 was the most-watched edition of the tournament of the past six years Coverage on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 averaged 721,000 total viewers, +6% 2024 over 250 hours. This is also the fourth best Wimbledon to date on record (dating back to 2012). The rights agreement with AELTC began in 2003, with exclusivity as of 2012.

On June 30, ESPN captured its most viewed Wimbledon Day One on Record. Coverage averaged 539,000 P2+ and was +37% YoY.



ESPN+:

ESPN+ recorded its most-streamed Tennis Tournament on record. Engagement was up 163% and viewership increased by 24% vs. 2024.

The top feed on ESPN+ during the Tournament was the Gentlemen’s Championship, with engagement up +67% from last year’s coverage. The Ladies Championship saw a double-digit increase in engagement vs. 2024 (+19%).

-30-

Media Contacts:

Ardi Dwornik, Ardi.R.Dwornik@espn.com

Christine Calcagno, Christine.B.Calcagno@espn.com