ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in June

ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in June with 193.6 million unique users, reaching 69.1% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in June, reaching 25.7 million unique users, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined and seven times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

The ESPN Fantasy App was also No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 2.6 million unique users, up 8% YoY.

For the 48th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 555 million engagements in June, more than 18.5 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in June with 51.5 million unique visitors and 1.3 billion minutes, up 6% YoY.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

