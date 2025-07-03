ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in May

ESPN Digital & Social was again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in May with 175.1 million unique users, up 5% YoY, reaching 63% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in May, reaching 27.0 million unique users, up 16% YoY, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined and eight times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in May with 55.8 million unique visitors and 1.7 billion minutes, up 27% YoY.

For the 47th month in a row ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 768 million engagements in May, nearly 25 million per day.

