ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports Announce Premiere Date and Unveil New Trailer for The Kingdom, Debuting August 14 on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Today, ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports debuted a new trailer for The Kingdom presented By State Farm and announced that the upcoming ESPN Original Series will premiere on August 14 on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, the six-episode docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs will explore the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team’s extraordinary 2024 season. The docuseries is directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures (“Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,” Full Court Press, “Dream On”) and produced by much of the team behind “The Last Dance” (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).

“The Chiefs’ modern-day dynasty has been one of the most incredible stories in sports over the last several years,” says director Kristen Lappas. “Getting the chance to embed with the team last season while exploring the entire history of the franchise – a saga of euphoric highs and devastating lows – was a tremendous opportunity. Ultimately, the real magic and heart of the series comes from the players, coaches, and executives who trusted us; their candor shows fans how the dynasty came to be, and why the Chiefs are such a singular organization.”

“This series is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six decades — from my father’s vision to the players and coaches who pursue greatness each season,” said Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “We were proud to open our doors to share the full scope of what Chiefs Kingdom means, on the field and beyond. We hope fans walk away with an even deeper appreciation for the people, the passion, and the purpose that drive our organization.”

All six episodes will premiere on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14, while Episodes 1 & 2 will debut on ESPN beginning at 9pm ET. The full linear premiere schedule for all episodes is outlined below.

Episode Descriptions & Linear Premiere Schedule

Episode 1: Family Business (Airs August 14, 9pm ET on ESPN)

Behind Patrick Mahomes, whose journey from son of a baseball player to superstar quarterback is already legendary, the Chiefs – one of the NFL’s most storied franchises – kick off their bid for a third straight Super Bowl title. But a rash of injuries threaten their strong start to the 2024 season and raise serious concerns about the challenging road ahead.

Episode 2: Don’t Judge (Airs August 14, 10pm ET on ESPN)

Guided by a resolve never to judge anyone else and a firm belief in second chances, legendary Chiefs coach Andy Reid has leaned on family bonds to sustain him through the highs of victory and the lows of unthinkable tragedy. As the 2024 season continues, injuries and new additions engender major question marks.

Episode 3: In Our Chiefs Era (Airs August 19, 9pm ET on ESPN)

In the most anticipated game of the regular season, the Chiefs square off against AFC rivals Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile beyond the field, the team works to maintain focus, a difficult task considering their dominance and global popularity have earned them love and hate in equal measure.

Episode 4: The Formula (Airs August 19, 10pm ET on ESPN)

An ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes puts more pressure – and the team’s Super Bowl hopes – on the shoulders of Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ defense. A Christmas Day showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers has major postseason implications.

Episode 5: Heartland (Airs August 20, 9pm ET on ESPN)

With Chiefs Kingdom in full-throated support, Kansas City earns a home playoff win against the Texans. Their reward: an AFC Championship Game rematch with the Buffalo Bills, with a third straight trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Episode 6: The Pursuit (Airs August 20, 10pm ET on ESPN)

The Chiefs arrive in New Orleans on the verge of Super Bowl history. Standing in the way of their three-peat hopes are the Philadelphia Eagles, who have no intention of playing supporting characters in a storybook ending.

The Kingdom – which was filmed over the course of the 2024 season and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field – details the Chiefs’ journey as the club completed a franchise-record 15-win regular season, captured a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and made a third-straight Super Bowl appearance. The remarkable run builds upon nearly a decade of tremendous success, during which the team made the playoffs every year (2015-24), won the AFC West Division title nine years running (2016-24), appeared in the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row (2018-24), and ultimately made five Super Bowl appearances over the past six years, raising the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy three times.

Along the way, the series will spotlight the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise dating back to its earliest days in Dallas, Texas, when the team was founded by legendary sports innovator Lamar Hunt. It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy. With exclusive access to the organization’s extensive and rarely seen photo and video archives, coupled with intimate interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures, the series will offer a fascinating look at the team’s long path to the pinnacle of the sports world.

