ESPN Original Series Running with the Wolves to Premiere July 29 on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series, Running with the Wolves, will premiere July 29 on ESPN and ESPN+. Produced by Left/Right and Milojo in partnership with ESPN, the four-part docuseries follows daytime television icons Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa as they dive headfirst into the high-stakes world of Italian football—not as spectators, but as team owners.

Set in the heart of southern Italy, Running with the Wolves chronicles the couple’s bold journey as owners of Campobasso FC, a gritty Serie C soccer club known as the “Lupi” (Italian for “Wolves”). Since taking the reins in 2022, Consuelos and Ripa have helped breathe new life into the once-struggling team and reignited passion among the club’s loyal fanbase.

Now, as the Wolves enter the 2025 campaign, the stakes have never been higher. Injuries affect the team as a relentless head coach pushes players to the brink, while Mark and Kelly feel the pressure of the fans’ demands. The Wolves’ margin for error is slim as they teeter from a playoff team to facing relegation. Through it all, viewers get an unprecedented look at how Mark and Kelly balance the pressures of ownership, family life, their careers—and the dream of leading Campobasso FC to glory. Running with the Wolves is a dramatic, inspiring, and often humorous behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to transform a soccer club.

“Running with the Wolves is a soccer story rooted in heart, determination, and never giving up,” said Consuelos and Ripa. “Campobasso FC represents the underdog that lives in all of us. Building the Campobasso FC project from the ground-up has been one of the wildest and most rewarding adventures we’ve ever taken on, and we can’t wait for new and longtime fans to join us for this ride. We are just getting started!”

Episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following their linear airings and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle subscribers.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Schedule

Episode 1: Leading the Pack (Airs July 29, 7pm ET on ESPN)

Mark and Kelly prepare for their third season as Italian soccer club owners. Mark faces crucial roster decisions as Campobasso must sign and cut players before their first game of the season.

Kelly travels to Campobasso for the first time as she and Mark explore buying a home in Italy. Mark begins to have doubts about the team’s head coach as they prepare for an epic rivalry match.

Mark must make a tough decision after a prolonged losing streak finds Campobasso’s head coach on the hot seat.

Campobasso fans protest the team as the Wolves battle to avoid relegation. Mark and Kelly travel to Italy for the final game of the season.

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle subscribers.

