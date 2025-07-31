ESPN Carrying More Than 85 Little League Baseball Regionals Games in 2025

ESPN’s coverage of Little League Baseball begins Thursday, July 31, with Region Tournament games on ESPN+. In total, ESPN platforms will carry 10 tournaments, with Region Championship Games airing on ESPN and ESPN2 from August 5–August 8. ESPN platforms, including action underway on ESPN+, will carry more than 300 Little League Softball and Baseball games this year.

The 78th Little League Baseball World Series presented by T-Mobile from Williamsport, Pa., begins on Wednesday, August 13. The 38-game tournament culminates with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 24, at 3 p.m. on ABC. ABC began broadcasting the Little League Baseball World Series in 1963, making it the network’s longest-running consecutive league partnership.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators

Play-By-Play: Trey Bender, Cooper Boardman, Mark Brown, Troy Clardy, Eric Frede, Lowell Gallindo, Clay Matvick, Victor Rojas, Matt Schumaker, Doug Sherman, Matt Stewart



Analysts: Chris Burke, Lance Cormier, Danny Graves, Danan Hughes, Tim Kurkjian, Keith Moreland, Jared Mitchell, Gregg Olson, Kyle Peterson, AJ Ramos, Gaby Sanchez, Devon Travis, Connor Wanhanen

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

Additionally, the Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments are also available on ESPN+.

For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website .

2025 Little League Baseball Regionals Broadcast Schedule



Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Thu, July 31 10 a.m. Lake Mary, FL vs. Nolensville, TN ESPN+ 11 a.m. Albuquerque, NM vs. Hewitt, TX ESPN+ 1 p.m. Shenandoah Junction, WV vs. Huntersville, NC ESPN+ 2 p.m. Little Rock, AR vs. Tulsa, OK ESPN+ 4 p.m. Cartersville, GA vs. Irmo, SC ESPN+ 5 p.m. Starkville, MS vs. Kenner, LA ESPN+ 7 p.m. Front Royal, VA vs. Phenix City, AL ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 1 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 2 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 5 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 8 p.m. TBD ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 2 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p TBD ESPN+ 1p TBD ESPN+ 12p TBD ESPN+ 3p TBD ESPN+ 3p TBD ESPN+ 4p TBD ESPN+ 3p TBD ESPN+ 4p TBD ESPN+ 6p TBD ESPN+ 7p TBD ESPN+ 7p TBD ESPN+ 9p TBD ESPN+

Sun, Aug. 3 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 2 p.m. TBD ESPN 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN 6 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 9 p.m. TBD ESPN+ Mon, Aug 4 9 a.m. TBD ESPN 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 5 p.m. TBD ESPN/E+ 6 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Tue, Aug. 5 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN2 Wed, Aug. 6 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Thu, Aug. 7 1 p.m. TBD ESPN2 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Fri, Aug. 8 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN

All games are also available on the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit .

-30-