ESPN Platforms to Showcase Second Annual NFL Flag Championships with 33 Competitive and Spirited Boys’ and Girls’ Games, July 18–20

ESPN Presents 15 Games from the High School Girls Division, 15 Games from the Boys Under-14 Division, Three Games Featuring International Teams During 33 Hours of Coverage

Rebeca Landa, Phoebe Schecter, Jordan Rodgers and Taylor Tannebaum Highlight ESPN Commentator Team Filled with Current and Former Flag Football Players

Former College Flag Football Standout Jada Vick to Serve as First-Ever NFL Flag Championships Social Correspondent

ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Disney XD Among the 11 ESPN and Disney Platforms Showcasing the Summer Event

An epic ESPN summer weekend is on the horizon, as flag football’s momentum continues with the second annual NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota across many of The Walt Disney Company’s platforms beginning Friday, July 18, and continuing through Sunday, July 20. Over three action-packed days, ESPN will deliver more than 33 hours of coverage, which will air and stream across 11 platforms including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and NFL Network as elite youth athletes from top boys, girls, and international teams battle for championship glory.

ESPN will once again broadcast 15 boys’ and 15 girls’ games, while adding in three international division games, from the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at Hall of Fame Village located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. All boys’ games will be from the under-14 division and all girls’ games will be from the high school division.

New this year, ESPN will have four commentators with flag football experience in Rebeca Landa, Phoebe Schecter, Taylor Tannebaum, and Jordan Rodgers. Landa is an alum of Mexico’s Women’s National Flag Football team, while Schecter is currently a member of the Great Britain Women’s National Flag Football team.

Tannebaum, a current ACC Network host and reporter, played girls’ varsity high school flag football in her home state of Florida, winning the district championship as captain during her senior year.

Rodgers, who was a quarterback at Vanderbilt University from 2010-12, played flag football prior to high school in his hometown of Chico, Calif. He is currently an analyst on SEC Nation and SEC Network’s SEC Saturday Night.

Landa will be assigned to the girls’ and international tournaments while for the second year, Schecter will also be covering the entirety of the girls’ tournament. Tanenbaum will be stationed on the sidelines of the boys’ tournament as Rodgers is set to be in the booth. The quartet will be joined by six additional commentators throughout the weekend.

Jada Vick, a former collegiate flag football standout player at Reinhardt University, will serve as a social media correspondent for the entirety of the NFL Flag Championships. The daughter of NFL Legend Michael Vick will appear across ESPN’s social media channels including TikTok, Instagram and X, bringing flag football content and discussion to fans on even more platforms.

ESPN will present 16 games on Friday (round of 16), 11 on Saturday (quarterfinals + international division semifinals and championships) and six on Sunday (semifinals and championships). The girls’ and boys’ championship games, which will conclude the three-day event, will be available across seven platforms including ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes and NFL+. Exclusive content from the newest Disney Channel Original Movie, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, will be sprinkled throughout ESPN’s coverage each day.

Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will be available in over 125 countries, including live coverage available in Mexico, Brazil, throughout Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean. Fans in the Netherlands and the Pacific Islands will also be able to consume coverage of the event on ESPN branded networks.

“The NFL Flag Championships is quickly becoming the ultimate summer showcase for one of the world’s fastest growing sports,” said Julie Sobieski, ESPN senior vice president of league programming and acquisitions. “For the second consecutive year, our presentation and expansive global distribution will spotlight the exceptional talent and stories of the young boys and girls competing, while also celebrating the inclusive, fast paced, and accessible nature of flag football. This year’s tournament will not only build upon the tremendous success of the inaugural event but will also add to the sport’s immense momentum in recent years.”

Where to Watch the NFL Flag Championships – Platform Breakdown (all times ET)

Games from the boys’ under-14 tournament, the girls high school division and the three international division games will be dispersed across the below 11 platforms:

ESPN: Eight games Saturday, July 19 – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Eight games ESPN2 : Four games Friday, July 18 – 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

: Four games ABC: Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) Sunday, July 20 – 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) Disney XD : Ten games Friday, July 18 – 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19 – 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

: Ten games Disney Channel: Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) Sunday, July 20 – 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) Disney+: Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) Sunday, July 20 – 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two games (girls’ and boys’ championship games) ESPN Deportes: Six games Sunday, July 20 – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Six games ESPN+: All games, including a Spanish-language option for the four semifinals and two Championship games

All games, including a Spanish-language option for the four semifinals and two Championship games NFL+ : All games (mobile only for games also airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC)

: All games (mobile only for games also airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) YouTube (ESPN, SC Next channels): 19 games Friday, July 18 – 10 a.m. (two games), 11 a.m. (two games), Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.(two games), 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19 – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

19 games NFL Network: Eight games Friday, July 18 – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19 – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.

Eight games

The full schedule breakdown of the tournament can be found here:

10-Person Commentator Lineup Filled with Fresh Energy and Expertise

Analysts Landa, Rodgers and Schecter, and reporter Tannebaum, with their on-field flag football experience in tow, will join forces with six ESPN college football voices to round out ESPN’s broadcasting team: Tom Hart, Mark Jones, Wes Durham and Roy Philpott on play-by-play, eight-year NFL veteran Kirk Morrison as an analyst and Katie George on the field as a sideline reporter.

The 10 commentators will split up duties with Hart, Durham and Morrison joining Rodgers and Tannebaum on the Boys’ tournament and Jones, Philpott and George joining Schecter and Landa on the Girls’ tournament. Philpott, Schecter and Landa will team-up to call the three international games.

Rigo Plascencia and Ramiro Pruneda will be the voices of the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

“Through our broadcast, we want to introduce and educate fans—regardless of their familiarity with flag football,” said Steve Ackels, ESPN Vice President, Production, who will oversee ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Flag Championships. “Having a combination of elite flag football players and seasoned broadcasters who have an enthusiasm for the sport will position us to celebrate the athletes, each game and the entire event, while engaging on game strategy discussion and rule breakdown explanations when appropriate. Our production will aid in the effort, featuring a full assortment of camera offerings, including immersive chest cam angles from the referees’ point of view.”

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Brings Extra Suspense to ESPN’S Coverage

Throughout the entirety of the tournament, the soundtrack from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, which premieres Thursday, July 10 (7 p.m., Disney Channel) and streams on Disney+ the next day, will be heard during the broadcast, bringing a supernatural twist to viewers. The weekend of vampire-esque tunes will culminate with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated film, airing Sunday during halftime of the boys’ championship game (4 p.m.).

For fans in Canton, Disney will host a ZOMBIES 4-themed lounge, offering athletes and their families a comfortable space to relax and watch the film between games.

NFL Flag Championships Extends Beyond ESPN’s Coverage

The totality of the NFL Flag Championships extends beyond ESPN’s specific coverage of the Boys’ Under-14 division and the Girls High School Division, with the event attracting approximately 3,000 players, representing almost 300 teams from all over the globe.

“The Championships are a strong showcase for the growth of Flag at the grassroots level around the country, with 12 divisions – including eight international teams – representing all 32 NFL clubs,” said Stephanie Kwok, NFL Vice President, Head of Flag Football. “Flag is inclusive and accessible for all, and we are excited to see the competition across all age groups at the 2025 NFL Flag Championships.”

Throughout its more than 33 hours of coverage, ESPN will show highlights from the ten other tournaments taking place at the NFL Flag Championships.

ESPN and NFL Flag Championships

ESPN enters its second year as the founding media partner of the NFL Flag Championships, airing the inaugural event in July of 2024 following the rights agreement announcement in February 2024. The event serves as an additional signature event on ESPN’s extensive year-round NFL calendar.