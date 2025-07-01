ESPN Promotes Andy Green to Vice President, Non-Traditional Productions

ESPN has promoted Andy Green to the newly created role of Vice President, Non-Traditional Productions (NTP), overseeing the full scope of the NTP business, including tens of thousands of live events on ESPN linear and digital platforms, as well as packager services and ESPN’s comprehensive school control room project.

“Andy’s promotion is a recognition of his long-standing leadership in school and digital productions and his instrumental role in developing ESPN’s non-traditional production ecosystem,” said Meg Aronowitz, Senior Vice President, Production. “Throughout Andy’s tenure at ESPN, he has always been someone who looks to innovate and enhance, and that will serve him and his team well as we continue to grow our NTP business.”

In this new position, Green will continue serving as a key liaison between the college sports production team and ESPN’s 26 conference partners, driving content execution strategy across more than 29,000 live events and nearly 300 school control rooms annually. His responsibilities will include operational planning, staff management, and strategic collaboration with stakeholders to enhance audience reach and create new revenue opportunities.

“Stepping into this role is an honor that resonates deeply,” Green said. “Having been part of this journey from the very beginning, I’m proud to now lead the mission that first inspired us. I’m committed to pushing boundaries, strengthening conference relationships, and guiding a team that carries forward the vision and purpose at the core of Non-Traditional Productions.”

Green has been with ESPN for more than two decades, holding a variety of roles including associate producer, graphics manager and producer for high-profile properties such as MLB, NBA Draft and college basketball. Since returning to ESPN in 2014 following a production position outside the company, Green has been based in the Charlotte office where he played a central role in the early years of SEC Network. He was named senior managing producer in 2017 and led the SEC school control room project, later adding oversight of the ACC school control room project in 2019. He was promoted to coordinating producer in 2022. Green is a Rochester, N.Y. native and proud Penn State alum.