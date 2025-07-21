ESPN Promotes Flora Kelly to Senior Vice President, ESPN Research

Continues Her Leadership and Oversight of All Research Functions across ESPN

ESPN has promoted Flora Kelly to Senior Vice President, ESPN Research, recognizing her excellent leadership and sharp oversight of the company’s forecasting and audience measurement across all platforms, as well as consumer insights.

“Under Flora’s leadership, ESPN Research is a go-to resource for sports insights and measurement for the company and across the industry,” said Chara-Lynn Aguiar, ESPN Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The consistent high-quality work performed by Flora and her team ensures that we fulfill our mission to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere, as well as continue our evolution as the preeminent digital sports platform.”

Added Aguiar, “On a personal level, Flora truly exemplifies the ESPN growth story, beginning her career as a research analyst and progressing over the years while succeeding in every role. We are extremely lucky to have Flora on, and leading, our team.”

Kelly’s promotion builds upon the leadership role she assumed in 2023, when she gained oversight of ESPN Research as Vice President. Under Kelly’s guidance, the department has not only delivered reliable data and insights, but also forward-looking measurement strategies designed to grow and diversify ESPN’s audiences. As the media landscape continues to shift, Kelly’s team plays a vital role helping ESPN reimagine how success is measured and understood across platforms.

Said Kelly, “As media and fandom continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the role of research has never been more critical- or more exciting. I’m thrilled to lead this incredible team as we continue to innovate how we understand our audiences, anticipate behavior and define success in this rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Since joining the company in 2006, Kelly has been instrumental in shaping several company defining initiatives and award-winning research that led to several company defining initiatives and campaigns. Her expertise and thought leadership – also showcased through her public voice on social media @ESPNFlora – have made her a respected authority in both media measurement and brand strategy.

Kelly is a graduate of Hofstra University and earned her master’s degree in social research from Hunter College.

