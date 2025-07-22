ESPN Radio To Broadcast The Rich Eisen Show Starting in September

Beginning September 2, The Rich Eisen Show will be available nationally on ESPN Radio, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. The Emmy-nominated program will air weekdays in its traditional noon to 3 p.m. ET radio timeslot and will be simulcast live on Disney+ every day and on ESPN+ during select weeks in the year.

The Rich Eisen Show will continue to originate out of Los Angeles and features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, including an array of signature guests, driving the show to become a leader and conversation starter in the sports media landscape for more than a decade. Since launching in 2014, The Rich Eisen Show has been nominated for multiple Emmys and, in 2023, Eisen was honored with the prestigious Marconi Radio Award for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year,” recognizing his excellence in radio broadcasting.

In addition to his weekday show, Eisen will bring his full podcast lineup from The Rich Eisen Podcast Network to ESPN platforms, further expanding his presence across ESPN. This includes all future projects from The Rich Eisen Podcast Network including an untitled SportsCenter legacy podcast where Eisen will be interviewing colleagues from his seven years at ESPN from 1996-2003, as well as other select ESPN on-air folks from past and present.

The Rich Eisen Show will also continue to hit the road for marquee events, broadcasting live from the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and NFL Combine, delivering on-the-ground coverage and high-profile interviews from the biggest stages in football.

“Rich Eisen is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports media. His ability to seamlessly blend insight, humor, and star power has built a loyal following across platforms,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rich back to ESPN Radio and to expand his show’s reach across our audio lineup and streaming services, including Disney+.”

“Once we struck a deal with Disney for the video version of The Rich Eisen Show, it made complete sense to migrate the audio version to ESPN Radio, where I got started in the terrestrial radio world almost 30 years ago,” said Eisen, who served as the first studio host of Major League Baseball on ESPN Radio. “It’s just another way to return to my roots with my old and now new friends at ESPN and GKB. I couldn’t be more excited about our future together on multiple platforms.”

Eisen will join the established hit shows Unsportsmanlike, Clinton & Friends, Freddie & Harry, Amber & Ian, GameNight. and SportsCenter AllNight to complete ESPN Radio’s weekday lineup. Joe Fortenbaugh will continue his presence across ESPN platforms. He will primarily be featured on ESPN BET Live, with additional appearances on ESPN’s signature morning shows Get Up and First Take, as well as SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, among others. Q Myers will remain with the Radio Network serving as the Monday-Friday GameNight lead host.

The show joins the exclusive daily sports content offering on Disney+ which includes SC+, a daily edition of SportsCenter and Vibe Check, a new female-led sports studio show.

Star-Studded Guests Have Joined The Rich Eisen Show

Throughout its 11-year run, The Rich Eisen Show has attracted some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Deion Sanders, Robert DeNiro, Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Larry David, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Morgan Freeman, John Hamm, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and other notables.

Good Karma Brands, ESPN’s partner across digital video, audio, and podcasts, will also be involved in the sales component of The Rich Eisen Show on all platforms.

ESPN Radio Weekday Lineup (as of Sep. 2)

Time (ET) Show/Hosts 6-10 a.m. Unsportsmanlike

Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Clinton & Friends

Clinton Yates 12-3 p.m. The Rich Eisen Show

Rich Eisen 3-7 p.m. Freddie & Harry

Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas 7-10 p.m. Amber & Ian

Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. GameNight

Q Myers 1-6 a.m. SportsCenter AllNight

About ESPN Radio

ESPN Audio is comprised of ESPN Radio – the nation’s largest sports radio network and home of more than one-half of all sports listenership – ESPNRadio.com and ESPN Podcasts. ESPN Radio provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually and reaches more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations, including over 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN Radio is the Home of the NBA Finals, World Series and College Football National Championship. Also presenting the NFL and NBA Draft as well as select NFL and CFB games all season long. National programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors like Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., eligible bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu and ESPN+ content on Disney+, including next day TV, Hulu and ESPN Originals, live sports events and studio programming. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an unmatched collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. that give subscribers access to different combinations of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

