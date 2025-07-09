ESPN Re-Signs Dan Orlovsky to a Multi-Year Agreement

Former NFL Quarterback Remains One of ESPN’s Top NFL Analysts

Set for Sixth Season on NFL Live, Fourth Season as a Monday Night Football Analyst for Select Games

Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter Appearances Continue

ESPN has re-signed Dan Orlovsky to a new multi-year agreement, keeping the Emmy-nominated personality as one of its lead NFL analysts. The charismatic, well-respected voice continues as an NFL Live mainstay, a Monday Night Football analyst for select games and with an entrenched presence across ESPN’s studio show lineup.

The 12-year NFL veteran will enter his fourth season as a Monday Night Football game analyst during the five weeks ESPN produces multiple games in the same week. Fellow analyst Louis Riddick will join Orlovsky in the booth alongside play-by-play caller Chris Fowler. This season, the campaign begins in Week 2 (Chargers at Raiders) and continues in Weeks 4, 6, 7 and 18.

NFL Live remains the foundation of Orlovsky extensive studio presence, with the Connecticut native set to enter his sixth full season on the program. The daily, year-around show has gained renewed attention, praise and viewership triumphs during the current cast’s tenure — Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge along with Orlovsky — including being awarded the Sports Emmy for Most Outstanding Studio Show in May of 2025.

In addition to NFL Live, fans will continue to see Orlovsky’s analysis on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, and SportsCenter throughout the year, as well as additional roles.

Orlovsky’s stellar second career started with humble beginnings when the then-recently retired quarterback gained notoriety through social media, posting his analysis of offensive concepts on his personal channels. ESPN hired Orlovsky in 2018, jump-starting his media career. In addition to all his current roles, Orlovsky was a regular college football game analyst for multiple seasons at ESPN.

Originally a fifth-round selection of the Detroit Lions, Orlovsky also had stints with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played college football at UConn, staying in-state after growing up in Shelton, Conn. He continues to reside in Connecticut with his wife and four children.