ESPN Re-Signs Steve Mason and John Ireland to a Multi-Year Agreement

ESPN today announced a multi-year agreement with Steve Mason and John Ireland, co-hosts of the long-running ESPN Los Angeles (710 AM) show Mason & Ireland. The duo, who have worked together for more than 30 years, will continue delivering afternoon drive entertainment to Southern California sports fans through Super Bowl LXI, which will air on ESPN and ABC. Mason & Ireland is a flagship program on ESPN LA, the radio home of the Lakers, USC, Kings, LAFC, and Angels.

Since arriving to ESPN LA in 2005, the duo have remained a cornerstone of the Los Angeles sports media landscape, known for its candid commentary, celebrity guests and deep connections to local teams. The show showcases Mason’s passionate fandom and Ireland’s insight from his longtime role as the Los Angeles Lakers’ radio play-by-play voice.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Steve and John,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “They bring energy, humor, and perspective that resonate with listeners across Los Angeles. There’s nothing quite like Mason & Ireland in the market or in sports radio.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue this amazing ride with ESPN and our loyal listeners,” said Steve Mason. “It’s an honor to do what I love every day with people I respect and a city I love.”

“I’m incredibly thankful to continue our run. If you would have told me 20 years ago that Mason and I would get to talk sports, on ESPN Radio, in Los Angeles, for more than two decades–I would have called you crazy,” added John Ireland. “Those kind of runs rarely happen in radio. But my dad used to tell me: “you have Irish luck–take advantage of it.” And the truth is, we’ve been ridiculously lucky to work here with people we love, and to do it for a great audience.”

Mason & Ireland airs weekdays from 12 to 3 p.m. PT on ESPN LA, streaming on the ESPN LA app. The show is also simulcasted on YouTube on the ESPN LA feed.

About ESPN Radio

ESPN Audio is comprised of ESPN Radio – the nation’s largest sports radio network and home of more than one-half of all sports listenership – ESPNRadio.com and ESPN Podcasts. ESPN Radio provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually and reaches more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations, including over 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN Radio is the Home of the NBA Finals, World Series and College Football National Championship. Also presenting the NFL and NBA Draft as well as select NFL and CFB games all season long. National programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors like Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.

