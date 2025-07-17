ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: Division Leaders Collide as Detroit Tigers Visit Philadelphia Phillies on August 3

The August 3 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One will feature a matchup of current division leaders (as of July 17) as the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers visit the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

This marks the third Sunday Night Baseball appearance of the 2025 regular season for the Tigers and the fourth appearance for the Phillies. The Phillies will make their fifth appearance of the year on August 31 as they host the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers will visit the Texas Rangers this weekend on the July 20 edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Sunday Night Baseball airs live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. It is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, starting at 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech calls Sunday Night Baseball with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

For the updated 2025 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.