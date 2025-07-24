ESPN to Host Special One-Hour College Football Countdown Show Live from Chapel Hill before Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut on Labor Day Night

College Football Countdown live from Kenan Stadium on Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET

Matt Barrie hosts with Tedy Bruschi, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Pete Thamel ahead of Tar Heels’ home opener against TCU

ESPN will host a special one-hour College Football Countdown studio show live from Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Sept 1 before six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut for North Carolina. The Labor Day special will air live from 7-8 p.m. ET on ESPN from the sidelines of Kenan Stadium before the Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs for their season opener.

A talented group of college football minds join the show hosted by Matt Barrie along with analysts Tedy Bruschi, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, and college football insider Pete Thamel. Bruschi played his entire 13 season NFL career – winning three Super Bowls – under Belichick with the New England Patriots, while Saban spent four seasons (1991-94) under Belichick’s tutelage as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns. Belichick is a frequent guest and friend of the program on The Pat McAfee Show during the football season.

UNC plays host to the 2022-23 College Football Playoff runner-up Horned Frogs, who visit Tobacco Road for the first time since 1994. UNC and TCU have met three times before this fall, and this is the first showdown between the two squads in nearly three decades.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game at 8 p.m. on ESPN while Barrie and Howard will host halftime coverage from Kenan Stadium. The Monday night marquee showdown concludes ESPN’s industry-leading Week 1 college football coverage.

Additional details surrounding ESPN’s college football kickoff will be announced in the coming weeks and can be found HERE.

