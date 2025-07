ESPN to Present Exclusive Coverage of 2025 Little League Softball® Regionals

ESPN will present 76 Little League Softball® Regional games this summer, with 62 games available on ESPN+ and 14 on ESPN. Coverage begins Saturday, July 19 and runs through Friday, July 25.

For the first time ever, the final two days of the Little League Softball® Regionals — featuring semifinal games and all championship matchups — will air live on ESPN. In total, 27 Little League Softball games will be presented across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC – the most in event history.

The 51st Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods begins Sunday, August 3. Nine games will stream on ESPN+, while 13 will air across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC — including both Softball World Series semifinal matchups on Saturday, August 9 and the Championship Game on Sunday, August 10.

Little League Softball® Regional Commentators

Play-by-Play: Troy Clardy, Dorian Craft, Doug Sherman, Will Iger, Sam Gore, Matt Schumacker, Cooper Boardman, Lowell Galindo, Eric Frede, Mark Neely

Analysts: Faith Cain, Megan Buning, Alex Powers, Sydney Supple, Haylie McCleney, Amanda Scarborough, Danielle Lawrie, Monica Abbott, Michele Smith, Brittany McKinney

Little League Softball® Region Locations:

Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Central (Whitestown, Ind.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.).

For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website.

2025 Little League Softball® Regional Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Region Platform Sat, July 19 Noon West Game #1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northwest Game #1 ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Game #2 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northwest Game #2 ESPN+ Sun, July 20 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Central Game #1 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game #1 ESPN+ Noon West Game #3 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Central Game #2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Game #2 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northwest Game #3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Game #3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. New England Game #1 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southeast Game #3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Central Game #4 ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Game #4 ESPN+ 8 p.m. New England Game #2 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northwest Game #4 ESPN+ Mon, July 21 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #3 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Central Game #5 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game #4 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southwest Game #1 ESPN+ Noon West Game #5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #4 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Central Game #6 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Game #2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Game #5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northwest Game #5 ESPN+ 4 p.m. New England Game #3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Game #7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southeast Game #6 ESPN+ 7 p.m. New England Game #4 ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Game #6 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northwest Game #6 ESPN+ Tue, July 22 10 a.m. New England Game #5 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Central Game #8 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southwest Game #3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game #7 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game # 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Central Game #9 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Game #8 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Game #4 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Game #10 ESPN+ 4 p.m. New England Game #6 ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Game #7 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #6 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northwest Game #7 ESPN+ Wed, July 23 10 a.m. New England Game #7 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Central Game #11 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game #9 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southwest Game #5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Central Game #12 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #7 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Game #10 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Game #6 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Game #13 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #8 (Semi-Final #1) ESPN+ 6 p.m. Northwest Game #8 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ 7 p.m. New England Game #8 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Central Game #14 ESPN+ 9 p.m. West Game #8 (Semi Final #1) ESPN+ Thu, July 24 10 a.m. Southeast Game #11 (Semi Final #2) ESPN 12 p.m. New England Game #9 (Semi Final #2) ESPN 1:45 p.m. Central Game #15 (Semi Final #2) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Southwest Game #7 (Semi Final #2) ESPN 5:15 p.m. Northwest Game #9(Semi Final #2) ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game #9(Semi Final #2) ESPN 8:45 p.m. West Game #9 (Semi Final #2) ESPN Fri, July 25 10 a.m. Southeast Game # 12 (Championship) ESPN Noon New England Game #10 (Championship) ESPN 1:45 p.m. Central Game #16 (Championship) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Southwest Game #8 (Championship) ESPN 5:15 p.m. Northwest Game #10 (Championship) ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic #10 (Championship) ESPN 8:45 p.m. West Game #10 (Championship) ESPN

All games are also available on the ESPN App.

