ESPN Unveils “Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024” Premiere Date & Trailer

ESPN has released the official trailer for “Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024.” The ESPN film debuts Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following its linear premiere, it will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Directed by Rudy Valdez (director of “The Sentence,” “Breakaway,”) and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries (Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series, Music by John Williams) and Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios (a DICK’S Sporting Goods company), in association with MLB Studios, “Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024” highlights the unassuming town in rural Pennsylvania, where lofty dreams become reality. For nearly 80 years, it has been home to a longstanding tradition and the pinnacle of youth sports: The LLWS. It’s an experience kids around the world dream about and those who make it to Williamsport never forget — the wins and losses, sweat and tears, camaraderie and teamwork, and the chance to celebrate childhood and friendship in the most incredible way imaginable.

“There’s something truly special about Williamsport in the summer — a kind of innocence, joy, and unshakable hope for the kids and families,” Valdez said. “With this film, I wanted to capture the moments that bring out those emotions and share them with the world. It’s clear that this isn’t just a baseball film — it’s about the nerves, the triumphs and the bonds made that help us all realize sports can shape people’s lives in incredible ways.”

Said Elizabeth DiLullo Brown, Little League Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, “Williamsport is where it all began for Little League some 85 years ago. This film brings back all the memories that teams feel when they make it to the biggest stage in youth sports at the home of where Little League was born. Filled with raw emotions, this is a representation of the thousands of teams that play in the International Tournament while only a handful get here for the final moments. And it represents so much more than the outcome of the game. There are millions of smiles, friendships, and sometimes heartbreak — all moments that have become lifelong memories for millions of kids around the world. Not only does it showcase what the Little League program is all about, this film provides an amazing glimpse into something that has been, and will be, cherished for lifetimes to come.”

“Little League has been a part of the DICK’S Sporting Goods story since our founder worked to expand the local Little League near our first store so more kids could play,” said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Entertainment & Sponsorships at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “That same spirit lives on through Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios — born from our passion for telling meaningful sports stories. Sports have the power to change lives, build community, and turn dreams into reality — which is exactly what the Little League journey and Williamsport experience embody. These young athletes are truly incredible, and we hope those who watch Big Dreams are as inspired by their stories as we are.“

The film is produced by Marc Gilbar, Meredith Kaulfers, Rudy Valdez, Tim Wheeler, and Marquis Daisy. Executive producers are Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes, Rebecca Covington, Mark Rooks and Frank Igrec for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, Burke Magnus of ESPN, and Nick Trotta for MLB Studios.

“Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024” is the celebration of all that makes the tournament magical; the stories, the characters and more, long after the games are over. Capturing the excitement of 20 teams from 11 countries and 10 states, some of the inspirational storylines showcased in the film include World Series Champions Lake Mary (Fla.) LL, International Champions Kuei-Shan LL (Chinese Taipei), Matamoros (Mexico) LL, and Hinsdale (Ill.) LL.

