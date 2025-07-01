Fenway Park Turns Yellow! ESPN Brings Fans The Savannah Bananas Live from Boston on Saturday, July 5

Pre-Game Show on ESPN Set to Precede the Action

Fresh off Fourth of July fireworks, the celebration continues at iconic Fenway Park as the Savannah Bananas’ wildly entertaining brand of baseball is showcased on ESPN – in addition to ESPN+ and Disney+ — on Saturday, July 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The show-like game marks the seventh Bananas’ appearance on ESPN networks this season and the first to air on ESPN’s primary network in 2025. The previous six games have aired on ESPN2 and/or streamed on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Adding to the special presentation, and for the first-time ever, a one-hour pre-game show, Banana Ball Live, will lead into the first pitch (6 p.m., ESPN). The 60-minute show will spotlight the full Bananas’ experience for fans, which begins well before the team takes the field in the heart of Boston.

As The Savannah Bananas swing for the Green Monster against The Firefighters, viewers, and fans in the stands alike, can expect to experience amusing antics, nonstop action and potentially a few surprise cameos from Boston sports royalty – starting with Banana Ball Live and not ending until the final out of the game.

Since taking the country by storm in 2020, Banana Ball has become a can’t-miss spectacle with nonstop fan engagement and fun throughout the game. This is the second straight year Fenway Park will transform into a Banana Ball oasis as Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla, Banana Ball expert commentors, break down every play, trick and dance number from the historic ballpark’s broadcast booth.

Ready to go Bananas? Catch all the fun live on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+ this Saturday night.