Icon Award, Presenters, Attendees, and Musical Performances Announced for The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, Airing Live Wednesday, July 16 at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on ABC and Streaming on ESPN+

This Wednesday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join ESPN for The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One to commemorate the past year in sports. Hosted by Shane Gillis, The 2025 ESPYS will be broadcast from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16 and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The show will also stream on ESPN+ in pattern with ABC airings across time zones. The ESPYS will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The star-studded ceremony will relive the best moments of the year, honor leading athletes, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars. The night will also feature special musical performances from Grammy-nominated rapper Busta Rhymes, acclaimed hip-hop duo Clipse, and rising rap superstar GELO, along with a powerful In Memoriam tribute led by Grammy-nominated artist and multi-hyphenate Tobe Nwigwe featuring David Michael Wyatt.

During The 2025 ESPYS, ESPN will honor former WNBA player Diana Taurasi and former USWNT player Alex Morgan with the Icon Award in recognition of their incredible careers and significant impact on the world of sports.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Angela Bassett (Actress), Alison Brie (Actress), Rob Mac (Actor), Busta Rhymes (Rapper & Singer), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Leslie Jones (Comedian & Actress), Russell Wilson (Quarterback, New York Giants), Pat McAfee (ESPN Personality), Brooks Nader (Model), Russell Westbrook (NBA Player), Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University), (NCAA College Basketball Player, University of Southern California), Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing), Matthew Stafford (Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams), Trinity Rodman (Soccer Player, Washington Spirit), Druski (Comedian & Actor), Anthony Ramos (Actor & Singer), Chris Berman (ESPN Personality), Elle Duncan (ESPN Personality), Desmond Howard (ESPN College Football Analyst), Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN College Football Analyst), Jon Jones (Mixed Martial Artist), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), Gabby Thomas (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), and more.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Simone Biles (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills), Ilona Maher (Team USA Rugby Player), CJ McCollum (Guard, Washington Wizards), Sean Evans (Host, Hot Ones), Terrell Owens (Former NFL Player), Suni Lee (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Jordan Chiles (Olympic Team Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens), John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable), Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer & Olympic Gold Medalist), Sloane Stephens (Tennis Player), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder; NBA All-Star), Jason George (Actor, Grey’s Anatomy), Metta World Peace (Fomer NBA Player), Nate Diaz (Mixed Martial Artist), Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), Alex Morgan (Former USWNT Player), Diana Taurasi (Former WNBA Player), Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach), Jonathan Owens (Safety, Chicago Bears), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With the Stars), Whitney Cummings (Actress & Comedian), Robin Arzón (Peloton Instructor), Kyle Juszczyk (Fullback, San Francisco 49ers), Kristin Juszczyk (Fashion Designer), Ari Chambers (ESPN Personality), Mina Kimes (ESPN Personality), Andraya Carter (ESPN Personality), Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA Player), Tim Legler (ESPN Personality), University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Team, University of North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse Team, and more.

As previously announced by ESPN, former NBA player Oscar Robertson will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; Penn State University women’s volleyball head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and Greater Los Angeles first responders and former athletes David Walters and Erin Regan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Additional programming of note:

Shane Gillis will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Chris Distefano to discuss his upcoming ESPYS host role, airing Monday July 14 at 11:35pm ET.

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days will also be airing from The 2025 ESPYS red carpet with anchors Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan. The cross-country summer tour, which kicked off on June 27, was designed to bring ESPN’s flagship program and its anchors directly to fans across America. Inspired by 2005’s SportsCenter Across America, this reimagined version marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has undertaken a cross-country tour of this scale. Coverage continues through August 16 across all editions of SportsCenter and ESPN platforms.

The ESPYS Red Carpet Preview Show — hosted by Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr., with Will Reeve contributing as a reporter – will stream live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ as well as on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook.

-30-

About The ESPYS

The 2025 ESPYS will be broadcast from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16 and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The show will also stream on ESPN+ in pattern with ABC airings across time zones. The ESPYS will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $265 million for the V Foundation over the past 32 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Follow The 2025 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

Media Contacts

Garrett Cowan | garrett.cowan@espn.com

Jay Jay Nesheim | jayjay.nesheim@espn.com