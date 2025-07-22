Jimbo Fisher Joins ACC Network as College Football Studio Analyst; New-Look ACC Huddle to Travel to the Marquee Saturday ACC Game Throughout the Fall

Florida State National Championship-winning head coach Fisher joins ACC Huddle

First three ACC Huddle stops set for Clemson, Duke and Georgia Tech

New ACC Network Football Podcast hosted by EJ Manuel and Roddy Jones to debut this summer

ACC Network unveiled a series of programming announcements and initiatives for the 2025 college football season as ACC Football Kickoff officially began Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. Most notably, former Florida State head coach and 2013 national champion Jimbo Fisher has joined ACC Network as a studio analyst, bringing his championship pedigree and head coaching insights to the ACC Huddle desk.

The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports also announced that ACC Huddle will travel to the marquee ACC game each weekend. In addition, a new twice-weekly ACC football show will debut later this summer.

Three-time ACC champion and National Championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher has joined ACC Network and ESPN as a college football studio analyst. Fisher will appear weekly alongside ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Eric Mac Lain, the winningest player in Clemson history, and former Virginia Tech star receiver Eddie Royal. (Note: EJ Manuel will transition to a new ESPN studio role this fall while still maintaining a strong presence across ACCN.)

Fisher compiled an 83-23 record as Florida State head coach, winning three straight ACC Championships (2012-14) while coaching numerous All-Americans in Tallahassee, including future NFL standouts Jameis Winston, Jalen Ramsey and Dalvin Cook.

Also announced Tuesday, ACC Huddle will travel to the marquee ACC football game each weekend this season. The traveling studio show will air Saturdays from 10 a.m. – noon ET and will be open for public viewing at each campus stop. ACC Huddle previously traveled to the site of the ACC Network Primetime Football game.

The first three weeks of ACC Huddle locations will include:

Week 1 (Clemson): ACCN will travel to Death Valley when Dabo Swinney’s preseason First Team All-American quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers host LSU on Saturday, August 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC).

ACCN will travel to Death Valley when Dabo Swinney’s preseason First Team All-American quarterback and the Tigers host LSU on Saturday, August 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC). Week 2 (Durham): The Duke Blue Devils host Illinois on September 6 (Noon, ABC or ESPN)

The Duke Blue Devils host Illinois on September 6 (Noon, ABC or ESPN) Week 3 (Atlanta): Georgia Tech takes on Clemson in a highly-anticipated ACC matchup on September 13 (Noon, ABC or ESPN).

Beyond Week 3, ACC Huddle locations will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

The full Saturday slate on ACCN will be supported by the Bristol, Conn. studio team of host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and analysts Mark Richt and Tom Luginbill. The trio will provide halftime reports, wraps and an end-of-night ACC Network Final Score that recaps the day’s action from around the conference with highlights, analysis, interviews and more.

ACCN unveils new twice-weekly football studio show

ACC Network will debut a new twice-weekly football studio show later this summer hosted by Florida State legend EJ Manuel and former Georgia Tech captain Roddy Jones. The one-hour ACC Network Football Podcast will air twice a week on ACCN (5 p.m.) with in-depth player and team breakdowns, interviews and more.

ACC Network Football Podcast will also be available on the ESPN App and wherever fans get their podcasts. The full ACC Network weekly studio show lineup will be announced later this summer.