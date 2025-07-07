NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025: All 76 Games on ESPN Platforms Starting July 10

Championship Game Airs July 20 Live on ESPN

NBA Today Live from Las Vegas

ESPN platforms will carry all 76 NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 games, featuring all 30 NBA teams in action from The Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 10-day event begins Thursday, July 10, and culminates with the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 Championship Game on Sunday, July 20, live on ESPN.

Of the 76 games, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to nationally televise 35 matchups, with the remaining games available on ESPN+ and ESPN3. All televised games will also stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Day one of ESPN’s NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 coverage will feature seven games, highlighted by a nationally televised primetime doubleheader showcasing the top three NBA Draft picks making their Las Vegas Summer League debuts. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James taking on the Dallas Mavericks, led by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. At 10 p.m. ET, the San Antonio Spurs and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper meet the Philadelphia 76ers and No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe. Mark Jones will be on the call alongside analyst Tim Legler, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines.

Game coverage throughout Summer League will feature over a dozen ESPN commentators. ESPN’s broadcast team includes play-by-play commentators Dave Pasch, Drew Carter, John Schriffen, Jorge Sedano and Marc Kestecher, analysts Cory Alexander, Jimmy Dykes, Sean Farnham, Seth Greenberg and Tom Crean and reporters Alyssa Lang, Dave McMenamin and Vanessa Richardson.

NBA Today in Las Vegas

NBA Today, ESPN’s daily NBA studio show, will broadcast live from Las Vegas on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11. Malika Andrews will host Thursday’s episode, with Christine Williamson hosting on Friday. They’ll be joined by ESPN NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Udonis Haslem, ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania and special guests. NBA Today airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Upcoming NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 Schedule:





