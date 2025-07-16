SEC Nation is Mercedes-Benz Bound For Week 1 as Tennessee and Syracuse Face Off in the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game

SEC Nation makes 2025 debut on Aug. 30 on SEC Network ahead of an electrifying bout between Syracuse and Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game (noon ET, ABC).

SEC Nation, Marty & McGee and The Paul Finebaum Show will all be live from Tailgate Town – in the International Plaza outside Gate 2 of Mercedes-Benz Stadium – bringing fans all the insight ahead of the weekend slate.

Saturday’s coverage begins at 9 a.m. with Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

SEC Nation follows suit, kicking off at 10 a.m. on SECN. Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation, her ninth season in the host’s chair and her 10th on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, will be live Friday, Aug. 29, from 3-7 p.m. for #FinebaumFriday.

Rounding out the weekend, Rutledge hosts a special edition of SEC Now alongside SEC Network analysts (2 p.m., SEC Network), prepping fans for the second Aflac Kickoff Game of the weekend showcasing Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN).

SEC Nation returns to college football tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall, attending top matchups each week across the Southeast.

