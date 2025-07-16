The Department of Defense Warrior Games Return to ESPN+, July 18–26

10 Events to be Showcased Over Nine Days Including Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball, Archery

62+ Hours of Coverage to Spotlight Five Branches of the Military

ESPN+ will stream select events from the 2025 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, live from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO., from July 18-26. The annual event, which attracts nearly 200 athletes, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members through adaptive sports competition, camaraderie, community, and healing.

ESPN+ will bring fans over 62 hours of competition throughout the Games, including exciting and inspiring coverage of the athletes competing in archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. The full schedule can be found below.

The commentators for the coverage will include Brad Jay, Pat Parnell, Conor McGahey, Chris Waddell, John Register, Jonathan “DC” Oetken and Jason Carter. Tina Dixon and Lizzy Smith will serve as sideline reporters.

This year celebrates 15 years since the inception of the DoD Warrior Games, which was created to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports and highlighting their exceptional physical skills and mental toughness. The athletes represent seven branches of the U.S. military including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/ Coast Guard, Air Force/ Space Force, and Special Operations Command.

ESPN’s support of this event reflects the company’s longstanding support of The Warrior Games, a partnership that began in 2017.

Date Time (ET) Event Friday, July 18 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Powerlifting Competition Saturday, July 19 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cycling Competition Sunday, July 20 5-10 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Day 2 Competition – Finals Monday, July 21 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Precision Air Day 2 Competition – Medal Round Monday, July 21 5:30-8 p.m. Indoor Rowing Competition Tuesday, July 22 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Field Competition Wednesday, July 23 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Track Competition Wednesday, July 23 4-9 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 Competition – Finals Thursday, July 24 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Archery Competition – Day 1 Friday, July 25 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Archery Competition – Day 2 Friday, July 25 4 p.m.-Midnight Sitting Volleyball Day 1 Competition – Pool Play Saturday, July 26 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Swimming Competition Saturday, July 26 3-6:30 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Day 2 Competition – Finals

