UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 | Saturday, July 19

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from New Orleans with UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3. The signature event, featuring Dustin Poirier’s retirement bout with the BMF Title on the line, will be live from Smoothie King Center on Saturday, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

The can’t-miss main event showcases the next chapter of the BMF Title with a trilogy showdown between MMA legends. The current BMF Champion and No. 5 lightweight Max Holloway takes on hometown favorite, No. 6 Dustin Poirier, in Poirier’s retirement bout to cap off his iconic career. Holloway (26-8), the former featherweight champion with a record-setting resume who took home the BMF Title with a UFC Moment of the Year knockout finish at UFC 300, looks to defend the belt and play spoiler to Poirier’s homecoming. Poirier (30-9), the former interim lightweight champion, looks to remain undefeated vs. Holloway as he makes his final Octagon walk in front of the home crowd with the goal of forever connecting his name to the BMF title and solidifying his status as a future hall of famer.

Co-Main Event

Middleweight contenders, No. 13 Paulo Costa and No. 14 Roman Kopylov go head-to-head in the co-main event bout with the potential to shake up the division. Costa (14-4), with the division’s second-most strikes per minute, looks to return to his winning ways that earned him a title opportunity in 2020, with a showstopping finish against Kopylov in his first trip to the Octagon since June 2024. Kopylov (14-3), who has won six of his last seven including a knockout finish his last time out, comes into his second fight of the year hoping to continue his success, move into the Top 10 and make his case to be included in the title conversation.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

Welterweights No. 13 Kevin Holland (28-13) and Daniel Rodriguez (19-5), making their fifth and third Octagon appearances in the last 12 months respectively, both look to extend their back-to-back wins with a showstopping finish.

Following their appearances at UFC 314, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, No. 11 Dan Ige (19-9) takes on Patricio Pitbull (36-8), as Pitbull looks to bounce back with a strong performance in his second Octagon appearance.

In a lightweight battle to open the ESPN+ PPV main card, former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Michael Johnson (24-19) looks to extend his two-fight win streak against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Daniel Zellhuber (15-2), as both fighters make their 2025 debut.

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Thu., 7/17 6 p.m. UFC 318 Press Conference: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

7/18 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 ESPN2 5:55 p.m. UFC 318 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 ESPN+ 6 p.m. UFC 318 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 11 p.m. UFC Live at Power Slap 14: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Pre-Show ESPN2 Sat., 7/19 6 p.m. UFC 318 Presented by Bud Light: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 318 Presented by Bud Light: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 318 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 318 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Max Holloway (C) vs. Dustin Poirier BMF Title Co-Main Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber 8 p.m. Feature Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira Undercard Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen Undercard Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov Undercard Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin 6 p.m. Feature Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov Undercard Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio Undercard Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski Undercard Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey Undercard Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari

